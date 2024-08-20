West Ham United are currently in talks over signing a £107,000-per-week player for manager Julen Lopetegui, as the Hammers continue to build upon what has been a very successful transfer window for them.

West Ham spend over £120 million on eight first-team summer signings

Technical director Tim Steidten, backed by chairman David Sullivan and the east London club's board, have splashed over £120 million on eight first-team signings in a statement of intent for the new Premier League season.

Lopetegui's most expensive buy of the window has come in the form of his ex-Wolves captain, Max Kilman, who made a £40 million move to the club and put pen to paper on a seven-year contract last month.

Alongside Kilman, West Ham have also completed deals for winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

While Lopetegui's side didn't exactly get off to a flying start in their opening Premier League game of the season, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at the London Stadium, this real squad restructure gives hope to supporters that this campaign could be a very fruitful one.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to GiveMeSport recently, also suggested that West Ham may not be done in terms of new signings.

"With regards to forwards, it will probably depend on departures in that area," said Sheth.

"We hear a lot about Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings potentially leaving. Would that be enough for them to go into the market to bring in another player? So it's definitely one to watch."

West Ham have been sporadically linked with a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham in that regard, alongside Paris-Saint Germain ace Carlos Soler.

West Ham in talks with PSG over signing Carlos Soler

According to reliable French newspaper L'Equipe, the Spain international midfielder is back on Lopetegui's agenda heading into the final phase of this summer window.

They claim West Ham are discussing terms over an agreement for Soler, as they attempt to beat Premier League rivals Brighton to his signature. PSG want around £17 million to sell the 27-year-old outright, but they're currently in negotiations over a move.

Soler made 24 Ligue 1 appearances under Luis Enrique last term, with half of those being full starts. On around £107,000-per-week, according to West Ham insider Sean Whetstone, the former Valencia star has also been called a "lovely" player by football journalist Sid Lowe.