West Ham United have been named as a possible destination for wantaway AC Milan striker Divock Origi.

What’s the latest on Divock Origi to West Ham?

According to Antonio Vitiello, the Hammers are set to be rivalled by Aston Villa for the signature of the 28-year-old.

Indeed, the Italian journalist took to Twitter on Sunday to report: "Premier League teams interested in Divock Origi at Milan. West Ham and Aston Villa are inquiring. He is also popular in Turkey. Rossoneri looking for a striker for the summer."

Would Divock Origi be a good fit at West Ham?

During an eight-year spell with Liverpool, the Belgian engrained himself into the folklore of the Merseyside outfit.

In the 2018/19 season, the Reds were emphatically dispatched 3-0 by Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The ever-present and ruthlessly efficient pairing of Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah were ruled out of the return leg, but Origi was drafted into devastating effect.

Unbelievably, the £8m-rated forward netted twice in an awe-inspiring 4-0 comeback victory over the Catalan giants and then scored in the final against Tottenham Hotspur to secure his side their sixth European title.

Unsurprisingly, Jurgen Klopp has only had positive things to say about his former player and described Origi as an “outstanding player” and a “Liverpool legend” ahead of his move to Italy.

However, his transfer hasn’t materialised in the expected fashion and has only found the net twice in 35 appearances in all competitions. Although, he has only started ten games and has been restricted to extremely limited minutes.

These statistics translate into extremely tough reading, but his legacy at Liverpool and the plethora of important goals remain and a return to the Premier League may ignite the forward who bagged 41 times for the Reds.

From a West Ham perspective, signing a player with the 32-cap international’s experience could be an intelligent and safe move - a vastly different alternative to the tumultuous and damaging transfer of Gianluca Scamacca who would no doubt be further ditched from Moyes' plans should another attacker arrive.

The Italian’s debut season in England has been blighted by injury and inconsistency. He arrived with huge expectations but has cut a dejected, uninvolved, and frustrated figure in the capital.

The former Sassuolo man has been "woeful" in front of goal this term - as per journalist Toby Cudworth - scoring only three goals in the Premier League this term.

The 11-cap international is ruled out for the rest of a campaign after undergoing knee surgery, but prior to this, Moyes questioned his “physical data”, while urging his “output to be bigger.”

It seems that Scamacca’s Irons career has plateaued into irrelevancy and after just one year, it may be the most sensible decision to offload the striker.

Whilst this situation is getting resolved, Origi will be patiently waiting in the wings and his reliability will be an extremely attractive prospect to the Hammers hierarchy.