West Ham United may dip back into the transfer market for Universidad de Chile forward Dario Osorio.

What’s the latest on Dario Osorio to West Ham?

According to ex-Universidad de Chile ace Johnny Herrera (as quoted by Bolavip), the Hammers made a £5.5m offer for the Chilean last year and Leicester City has submitted an improved bid this time around.

He said:

“One of the majority shareholders (at Universidad) told me that (an offer) came of £5.5 million arrived from West Ham. Now, one from Leicester for £6.7 million as well. “I know of two offers for Osorio. One last year and this one from Leicester.”

If David Moyes can pull this off by reigniting his interest, it would signal the exciting direction that the east London outfit are willing to embark on.

How talented is Dario Osorio?

The 19-year-old made his professional debut in a 2022 Summer International Tournament played in Argentina, scoring a goal against Colo-Colo.

Since then, the teenage sensation has made 42 senior appearances for his side and has notched eight goals.

Furthermore, the attacker has also demonstrated devastating versatility, having appeared across the frontline, predominantly as a right-winger, but also on the left and as a striker.

Within his homeland, Osorio has already generated wide acclaim for his generational potential and drawn comparisons to Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal for the journey that lies ahead of him.

Former Chile U20 manager Raul Toro said:

“He is the jewel of Chilean soccer, at any moment he scores a goal or a goal play.

“Young people have to get used to it, and suddenly they give the blow. This is what happened with Alexis and Vidal and those kids who went from the sub-20s to the adult team of one and they were extraordinary. I think the same thing will happen with this child."

Vidal made his European debut as a 19-year-old for Bayer Leverkusen in August 2007, whilst Sanchez followed the next year at the same age but with Udinese.

As well as these Chilean heroes, the wunderkind has also been likened to Ángel Di María by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who described him as a “flamboyant winger” thanks to his “dribbling” and “ball control.”

The former Real Madrid star has enjoyed an illustrious period that has seen him win one LaLiga, one Champions League, and five Ligue 1 titles.

Internationally, he has completed football, scoring in Argentina’s mind-boggling World Cup victory over France in 2022.

Their nimble frames, their ability to play on either flank and their dazzling inventive nature mean the pair share an abundance of similar traits.

If Osorio can even partially mimic the stunning creative intricacy of his elder, then a glittering, trophy-laden career sits on the horizon for the youngster, who has the world at his feet and that is exactly why Moyes must return to the fray before the relegated Foxes get their hands on an undoubted talent.