Outside the ‘big six’, West Ham United have arguably been the club that most dominated the headlines with transfer speculation.

The long-awaited sales of Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca, the reported power struggle between technical director Tim Steidten and David Moyes, the breakdown of the Harry Maguire transfer, and the eventual confirmation of the arrivals of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, and Konstantinos Mavropanos, have all contributed to a whirlwind of a summer.

The next storyline to emerge from the London Stadium is the controversy surrounding Lucas Paqueta, who is being investigated by the Football Association for alleged betting breaches, which has seemingly blocked a move to Manchester City.

Whilst the Irons nervously await the outcome, they are still ploughing ahead in the market and continually pursuing one of Europe’s most exciting talents…

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

According to 90min, the Hammers have had a second offer for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus rejected.

Steidten has travelled to Amsterdam in an attempt to progress the deal as Moyes looks to bolster his attacking options.

Last Saturday, an initial offer of £34m was declined by the Dutch Giants, but West Ham’s revised proposal has also been rejected. Ajax are looking for around €50m (£43m), per the report.

Nevertheless, the outlet stated that talks will continue between the two parties to find a viable agreement.

Would Mohammed Kudus be a good signing for West Ham?

Whilst the interest in Kudus looked to have originally stemmed from the possibility of Paqueta’s departure, if the Brazilian manages to beat the allegations, then the prospect of West Ham possessing both players in their ranks is frightening.

Throughout his career, the former Lyon artist has almost exclusively appeared in central areas, often as a free-roaming number ten tasked with channelling his effervescent creativity.

Although Kudus is also deemed highly innovative, ranking in the best 1% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, he possesses mind-boggling versatility, that would allow him and Kudus to start together.

According to The Athletic, in 2,272 minutes of Eredivisie football since the start of the 2021/22 season, the Ghanian has played 22% of the time as a striker, 40% as a right-winger, 9% as an attacking midfielder, and 22% as a central midfielder.

Kudus finished last term with 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions, and former Ajax coach John Heitinga showered him in praise and said:

“We know he has exceptional qualities. Especially off the ball. With the ball, he can dribble, create an overload, assist, and score goals.”

Therefore, Kudus’ adaptability, coupled with Paqueta’s inventiveness from his central berth, which sees him sit in the best 8% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, could make the Irons a formidable team over the campaign.

A combination of their talent and skill could be the defining factor of the club’s season as it looks to regain its spot in the top half of the Premier League, whilst also mounting another serious bid for a European trophy.

Having also been hailed as “electric” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Kudus would be a sensational addition to both Moyes' squad and the London Stadium, as the Scotsman looks for more focal points in attack.