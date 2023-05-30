West Ham United bringing in Paul Mitchell behind the scenes would be a 'coup' at the London Stadium by Irons' owners, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Paul Mitchell?

Journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing in his biweekly column for Football Insider, has revealed that Mitchell is one of several names in the frame to replace Mark Noble as sporting director of West Ham.

Mitchell, who will leave his role as sporting director of AS Monaco this summer, is being considered for the West Ham post alongside Brentford technical director Lee Dykes and former Liverpool man Michael Edwards.

The Independent reported earlier this year that both Manchester United and Liverpool have held some interest towards hiring Mitchell in a capacity at either Old Trafford or Anfield; however, no such developments have come to fruition for the 41-year-old as of yet.

As per The Daily Mail, Chelsea had looked into the possibility of hiring the recruitment expert, who has experience with the likes of RB Leipzig, Tottenham and Southampton as well as current employers Monaco.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that West Ham's owners would be making an ambitious step by hiring someone of Mitchell's ilk to replace the outgoing Noble.

Brown told GMS: "I think if West Ham were to get him that would be a bit of a coup. There were top clubs around Europe not so long ago trying to get Paul Mitchell in. It's certainly an interesting and exciting opportunity potentially for someone going there. I think to bring someone of his stature would be a bit of a statement from the owners."

Who have West Ham United identified as transfer targets for this summer?

The single most important facet of working in recruitment is brokering transfer deals and West Ham have already been linked with plenty of targets ahead of what is set to be a busy summer in east London.

As per The Evening Standard, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is reportedly a target for the Hammers in the off-season and could be a direct replacement for Declan Rice, who is being courted by Arsenal.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is likely to be 'sounded out' over a potential switch to the London Stadium.

The Sun also claim that Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes and Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison are also on the radar for West Ham, signalling that an exciting transfer window could be on the horizon for David Moyes looking ahead.