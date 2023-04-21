West Ham United have made an approach to bring Lille manager Paulo Fonseca to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Moyes' future?

The Irons recently secured their place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals following their 5-2 aggregate victory over Gent, but David Moyes has failed to replicate this level of success in the top-flight with his side finding themselves in danger of relegation, just four points clear of the drop zone.

The London Stadium outfit are reportedly planning to part ways with the 59-year-old this summer regardless of whether he is able to maintain the club’s league status and there have already been a couple of names doing the rounds as to who his potential successor could be. Italy’s Roberto Mancini, Rafael Benitez and Reims’ Will Still have all been linked with the job that could soon be on offer in E20, but it sounds like the hierarchy may have turned their attention to a different boss in Ligue 1.

According to Foot01 (via Sport Witness), West Ham’s desire to appoint Fonseca is “very real” after “contacting the entourage” of the 50-year-old to discover the possibility of a switch to England. The Irons’ admiration quickly became “concrete through talks with his agent” and the board view him as the “perfect” successor to Moyes, with “further discussions” set to take place at the end of the season.

The Portuguese tactician has made it clear that he is keen to “focus” on seeing out the rest of the term at Lille before making a decision on his future beyond the summer, but regardless, the club still “absolutely want” him.

Would Fonseca be a good fit for West Ham?

West Ham supporters have never seen Fonseca up close in the top flight, but the work he’s doing overseas is impressive, and having been lauded as an “ambitious” coach by AS Roma's former president Jim Pallotta, he would be a great fit at the London Stadium as they aim to jump up a level as a club.

The 4-2-3-1 style coach has won 18 and drawn seven of his 34 games in charge at Lille so far, form which sees his side fifth in the Ligue 1 table and therefore currently earning themselves a place in the Europa Conference League, whilst being just six points away from the Europa League group stage qualification.

Fonseca also knows what it takes to be successful having secured nine trophies since the start of his managerial career with the likes of FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and SC Braga, so this is an attribute that he could bring to the capital to try and get his hands on even more silverware.