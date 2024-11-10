West Ham United could hijack a rival Premier League club's move for a "superstar" forward, having conducted a scouting mission earlier this week, according to a report.

West Ham's slow start

New manager Julen Lopetegui has come under fire for West Ham's slow start to the Premier League season, with Daily Mail journalist Ian Ladyman claiming he's in a "dangerous place" back in September, and things are yet to improve.

The Hammers' upcoming fixtures appear to offer very little respite either, with two very tough tests coming up before the end of November, while a tough trip to Bournemouth awaits in the middle of December:

West Ham's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle United (a) November 25 Arsenal (h) November 30 Leicester City (a) December 3 Wolves (h) December 9 AFC Bournemouth (a) December 16

West Ham scouting Goncalves

As a result, Lopetegui may be keen to add some additional firepower to his squad in the January transfer window, and it appears as though a new target has now been identified, with Sporting CP's Pedro Goncalves recently being scouted.

That is according to a report from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), which states that West Ham watched Goncalves in action during his side's 4-1 triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this week. There is no shortage of interest in the winger, however, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa also being named as potential suitors, and it appears as though the Villans are at a more advanced stage, having already started preparing an offer.

Consequently, the Irons may have to move swiftly if they are to hijack Villa and win the race for the Sporting star, but he may not come cheap, as the report states he has a €80m (£66m) release clause included in his contract.

Goncalves has emerged as a key player for Sporting over the past few years, weighing in with 23 league goal contributions in the 2023-24 title-winning campaign, and he clearly has Champions League pedigree too, providing two assists in three games so far this term.

Pundit Jack Collins has previously lauded the 26-year-old as a "superstar", while Rui Pedro Silva, Nuno's assistant at Wolves also hailed him for his ability in front of goal, saying: "Pote stood out. He was excellent in possession, always able to find space, didn't misplace passes and had an ability to finish too. At the first team, though, he was the victim of the tactical scheme."

Such is the Portuguese's finishing ability, he scored an incredible 46-yard screamer at the Emirates Stadium last year.

Given just how impressive Goncalves has been for Sporting for a number of years, it is no wonder West Ham are monitoring him ahead of the January transfer window, and they should continue pursuit.

However, it may be difficult for the Hammers to compete for his signature with Aston Villa if they do not improve their position in the league table, given that there is currently Champions League football on offer at Villa Park.