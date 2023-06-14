West Ham's season may only have finished a week ago with victory in the Europa Conference League final, but already preparations are in full swing for the 2023-24 campaign.

It may well be that the Hammers strengthen in every position in the summer window as they look to get their squad ready for another season of European football, while at the same time improving on last term's disappointing 14th-place finish in the Premier League.

In terms of central-defensive targets, links with Manchester United's Harry Maguire refuse to go away, but it may well be that West Ham have found an alternative in the same price bracket.

West Ham were first linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie last month, although they may have to pay in the region of £50m if they are to sign him this summer.

Where would Piero Hincapie fit in at West Ham United?

Hincapie is also said to be on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs after a couple of impressive seasons in the Bundesliga.

The Ecuador international played 30 times for Leverkusen last season and showed his versatility by also filling in at left-back on ten occasions, as per WhoScored.

Leverkusen had one of the better defensive records in the German top flight last season, and Hincapie played a part in that with 0.73 shots blocked per 90 minutes, as per FBref, which was behind only Daley Sinkgraven (2.11) among his team-mates.

While Hincapie more than holds his own in terms of purely defensive statistics, ranked as he is in the top 10% among his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for tackles per 90 minutes (2.32), he also catches the eye with his attacking play.

Indeed, with an average of 1.85 progressive carries - defined as moving the ball forward at least ten yards - the 21-year-old is among the top 3% compared to other centre-backs across the continent.

West Ham could do with that type of player in the heart of their defence, or indeed at full-back if required, with the impressive Nayef Aguerd appearing the best bet to partner him going forward should he arrive.

Hincapie completed 54.2 passes per 90 minutes on average last season, which compares to 37.4 for West Ham's highest-ranked defender - Thilo Kehrer - while also winning 2.16 aerial duels per 90 minutes to put him in a similar bracket to Angelo Ogbonna (2.55).

What should get West Ham fans particularly excited is that Hincapie averaged 43 carries per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga last time out. To put that in perspective, no United player in any position could top that last term, with Manuel Lanzini performing best with 41.4 while the aforementioned Aguerd registered the most of any centre-back (29.5).

As such, it could well be that Moyes and co are unable to unearth one of the most progressive defensive passing networks in the entire division.

The Ecuadorian's talent has been clear to see from an early age, as pointed out by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in 2021 when describing Hincapie as a "future legend" due to his promising displays at international level at such a young age.

If West Ham are willing to pay the price, they will have a player on their hands who can stand up to the test defensively and also bring something a little different to their back-line in an exciting period for the club.