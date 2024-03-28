West Ham United are planning a move to sign a "very quick" forward, with his club now deciding they may need to sell this summer.

West Ham set sights on new attacker and defender

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten's planning for the transfer window is reportedly well underway already, and it is believed the German has a few key transfer targets already.

West Ham are keen to strengthen in both attack and defence, with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo apparently turning heads at the club as his Craven Cottage contract ticks down to expiry.

The Englishman could be available for free this summer, amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma. Both of manager David Moyes' starting centre-backs are being linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, with Aguerd in particular displaying real inconsistency throughout 2023/2024.

The Morocco international has been prone to errors this season, potentially leading to West Ham setting their sights on fresh faces to bolster their back line. Juventus starlet Dean Huijsen is another defender linked with a West Ham move, according to recent reports.

Further forward, West Ham are in need of more quality attacking options, and they've sensationally been plunged into the race for Brentford striker Ivan Toney lately.

West Ham's top scorers in the league Goals Jarrod Bowen 14 Mohammed Kudus 6 Tomas Soucek 6 James Ward-Prowse 5 Lucas Paqueta 3

The England international is set to be a sought-after name this summer, having scored 20 league goals last season and with his contract expiring just next year.

He is still likely to command a significant fee, though, and it is perhaps prudent for West Ham to scour the market for cheaper forward options across their attacking line.

This is where their new transfer target comes in, as Football Insider report interest in Juventus starlet Samuel Illing-Junior.

West Ham planning Iling-Junior move as Juve make sale decison

The 20-year-old, a product of Chelsea's academy, has been a bit-part player under Massimilano Allegri this season, but the Irons could offer him an escape route.

Pete O'Rourke writes for FI that West Ham are plotting a move for Iling-Junior as Juventus concede they may need to sell this summer, as his deal expires in 2025 and the Serie A heavyweights have little time to make any back off his exit.

The winger, last rumoured to cost around £15.5 million, has been revered for his pace and even likened to AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

“Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way,” Michele Neri explained to TNT Sports.

“He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have. In these qualities you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger. The fans went crazy for him after the Benfica game where he played 20 minutes and really shone, providing an assist to Milik."