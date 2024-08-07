West Ham United are ready to sell another player alongside defender Kurt Zouma, according to a new update.

West Ham’s busy transfer window

Ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge, the Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have been working extremely hard behind the scenes in the transfer market.

In recent days, the Hammers’ incoming list has doubled from three to six after moves for Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez were announced. Rodriguez was the latest arrival, with Steidten buzzing at the Argetine's arrival. "This is a massive moment for West Ham United in bringing a player of Guido’s pedigree to the club. He is a player I have admired for a long time, and we couldn’t be happier to have completed the deal to bring him to east London. "Guido is a defensive midfielder whose intelligence in and out of possession is a real strength to his game. He is also a proven winner, having won the World Cup, Copa América and Finalissima with Argentina, so to have secured his services is a big statement of intent."

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer

There have also been plenty of players who have left the London Stadium, and more could be on the way in and out before the deadline.

Free agent and experienced centre-back Mats Hummels has an offer on the table from West Ham, whereas a bid worth around £25m has reportedly been submitted for AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, a figure above the Italian side’s asking price. Unfortunately, Abraham appears to prefer a move to AC Milan over a return to England with West Ham.

Regarding further departures, Lopetegui has told centre-back Zouma to find a new club, according to recent reports, with the Frenchman attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

It isn’t just Zouma who could be leaving, though, with Football Insider sharing a new transfer update on Danny Ings’ future at West Ham.

West Ham plan to accept Ings offer

They state that West Ham plan to accept an offer for Ings in the final weeks of the window, should the fee help them secure another new striker signing.

The update states that one problem in regards to moving on Ings could be his salary. According to Capology, the forward picks up around £125,000-a-week with the Irons and is under contract for a further 12 months.

The 32-year-old made the move to West Ham from Aston Villa in January 2023 and has gone on to make 52 appearances under former manager David Moyes.

However, Ings has managed to score on just four occasions in a West Ham shirt, his worst record for a club in his career. He managed a better goal-per-game ratio with Villa, Burnley, Liverpool and Southampton, so a move away could make sense for all involved.

Doing that could then allow West Ham, Lopetegui and Steidten to target another striker to rival Fullkrug and Michail Antonio, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.