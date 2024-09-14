West Ham and technical director Tim Steidten are already making transfer plans after a busy summer transfer window, with one player in particular now attracting interest from the London Stadium.

West Ham enjoy £120 million summer transfer window

New manager Julen Lopetegui watched on as the Hammers sealed nine major signings before the window shut on August 30, with defender Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, striker Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian Luis Guilherme, defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, keeper Wes Foderingham, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler all putting pen to paper on moves to West Ham.

This plethora of arrivals, not including Mohamadou Kante who joined on a buy-to-loan-back deal, brought West Ham's total summer outlay to around £120 million - with most of the aforementioned set to play a key role throughout 2024/2025.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Despite their busy summer window, it is believed that Lopetegui's side are already preparing to back their head coach further with more potential arrivals at the turn of the year.

We know that West Ham are keen on a fourth senior centre-back, after both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma sealed loan moves away in the summer. West Ham held talks with John Egan before the ex-Sheffield United stalwart decided to join Burnley, and reports claim that former Liverpool defender Joel Matip also had an offer to join Lopetegui.

Reports claim that West Ham are still considering a new centre-back in January, as well as a new striker (Pete O'Rourke), with a forwards like Danny Ings and Michail Antonio set to leave at the end of the Premier League season as things stand.

West Ham planning to move for Ernest Muci

The east Londoners, according to a report by Turkish news outlet Aksam, also have playmaker Ernest Muci on their radar heading into the winter.

The Besiktas star is apparently destined to make a Süper Lig exit, and England is his preferred destination. It is believed West Ham are planning to move for Muci in January, and he is valued at around £13 million by his club, so it is an affordable one to do.

Called "superb" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the 23-year-old scored three goals in 13 appearances for Besiktas last season, and his transfer from Legia Warsaw is apparently seen as a disappointment.

West Ham could offer the Albania international a new lease of life in the Premier League, but they face competition from Unai Emery's Aston Villa, who are also contending for his signature.