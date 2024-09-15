This summer has been a huge change for West Ham United, with numerous new signings at London Stadium alongside a new manager taking the reins.

Julen Lopetegui came into the club to take over from David Moyes, splashing over £100m on new transfers to try and push for another European finish in the Premier League this season.

However, the Spaniard has endured a tricky start to life as Hammers boss, winning just one of the opening three league outings with the club currently occupying 13th place.

As well as incomings, Lopetegui has also made some key departures, freeing up potential transfer funds whilst clearing some of the players who unfortunately are no longer at the level required in England’s top flight.

Despite the recent sales, there's one player who’s often looked past his best. That man remains at the London Stadium a couple of years after his big-money transfer to East London.

Danny Ings’ time at West Ham United

After moving from Aston Villa in a £15m move during January 2023, striker Danny Ings arrived with huge expectations of bringing much-needed goals to the West Ham side.

However, his switch to the capital has been anything but that, failing to make a huge impact despite his big-money move and hefty wages. The 32-year-old, who earns £125k-per-week as per Capology, has made 53 appearances for the Hammers, scoring on just four occasions.

Ings has often been utilised as a bit part player during his time at the club, but after the arrival of Niclas Füllkrug, he could find himself as the third choice slotting in behind the German and Michail Antonio.

He’s only managed five minutes of first-team action so far this campaign, with his market value dropping as a result.

That said, he still boasts a higher price tag than former wonderkid Grady Diangana, a fact that illuminates the remarkable fall in stock of their academy graduate.

Grady Diangana’s market value in 2024

Winger Diangana had huge potential to be a success at West Ham after breaking through the academy and enjoying a successful spell out on loan at West Brom.

He registered 14 goal contributions during the 2019/20 campaign, prompting vast interest from the Baggies on a permanent basis - to the displeasure of many at the club.

Club legend Mark Noble expressed his disappointment with the transfer on social media, but Diangana swapped London for the West Midlands in a deal that reached £18m including add-ons.

However, his move to Albion has been anything but successful, only registering 14 goals over the last five seasons - with his market value taking a hit as a result of his poor form.

Diangana's stats since leaving West Ham Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 20 1 0 2021/22 41 2 1 2022/23 31 4 3 2023/24 36 7 8 2024/25 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 26-year-old is now only valued at just £3.3m as per Transfermarkt, with the aforementioned Ings still valued at £6.7m despite his own lack of goals for the Hammers.

Whilst at the time it may have been seen as a terrible decision to sell the forward, his recent lack of form in the Championship proves it was the right call to cash in on Diangana whilst his stock was at its highest.

As for Ings, his lack of goals will be a concern for the club - especially considering his hefty wages - with the club desperately needing to address his situation at the next available opportunity.

It's safe to say that both players' careers haven't gone in the direction they were wishing for.