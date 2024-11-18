West Ham United are plotting a double transfer swoop on two teen sensations, according to a new report.

The Hammers have had a disappointing 2024/25 Premier League season so far, as many believe they are underachieving under new manager Julen Lopetegui. The poor performances and results have already put the Spaniard under serious pressure as we head into the busiest part of the campaign.

West Ham transfer news

But despite Lopetegui’s future at West Ham being up in the air, the Hammers are putting plans in place ahead of the January transfer window opening. West Ham are "well-placed" to sign Tariq Lamptey in January, as they are interested in signing the right-back due to Brighton looking to move Lamptey on before he leaves for nothing in the summer.

Tariq Lamptey's Premier League record Games 90 Goals 1 Assists 8

The defender has fallen out of favour with the Seagulls and looks unlikely to sign a new contract, so a move in January looks increasingly on the cards. However, the Hammers are not the only interested side, as several Premier League teams are also keen on signing Lamptey.

As well as Lamptey, a new report has also claimed that the east Londoners have made Manchester City’s James McAtee a top target to replace Lucas Paqueta. West Ham fear they could lose Paqueta in January as he is wanted by Brazilian side Botafogo and could be sold for the right price.

That means the Hammers are on the search for a replacement - and see McAtee as his successor. City could be open to a sale if they receive a fee of around £20 million for McAtee, which is said to not be a problem for West Ham.

Lamptey and McAtee are more well-known names for Hammers fans, but the Premier League club are also in the market for two young stars who are considerably more obscure.

Tim Steidten plotting double West Ham transfer swoop for teen sensations

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, West Ham are looking to sign Airdrie midfield duo Cole and Dylan Williams. Airdrie currently plays in Scotland’s Championship, where they are bottom of the table after 14 games, winning just one and losing 11.

It has been a frustrating season for the Scottish side so far, but they do have two teen sensations on their books who appear to be wanted by several clubs from England and Scotland.

Nixon states that the Williams pair are of interest to West Ham, who are keen to sign the pair ahead of Scottish giants Celtic. The 16-year-old twins have been putting in some impressive displays this season, and the pair are able to leave their current club, where they are on short-term deals.

Amid the Hammers' interest, they face competition from Southampton and Celtic. The twins really impressed against Celtic's youth team recently, and that has led to the Scottish side taking a big interest in them.

Nixon said (as per Hammers.news): "Saints and Hammers have sent spies to Scotland twice in recent weeks and seem to be heading the race."

Meanwhile, Southampton and West Ham have had people watching the pair in recent weeks and are seemingly leading the race. It seems unlikely that either player would be a major part of the squad were they to join, but the likes of Tim Steidten clearly view this as a potential opportunity to build for the long-term future.