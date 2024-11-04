Looking to add that missing spark back to their frontline, West Ham United are reportedly plotting a move to sign an in-demand winger who's been compared to Chelsea great Eden Hazard.

West Ham transfer news

After such a busy summer transfer window, West Ham should not be in the position where they find themselves and in need of further reinforcements. A 3-0 thrashing courtesy of Nottingham Forest exposed their issues for all to see, however, with Julen Loptegui now under increasing pressure to turn things around or simply head for the exit door.

The Hammers welcomed players such as Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Crysencio Summerville in the summer; there was even a strong argument that the London club won the transfer window. Yet after 10 games, they sit routed in the Premier League's bottom half and well away from the high expectations placed on Lopetegui and his new side.

Left to turn towards the transfer market once again, those at the London Stadium could revive their attack with one move ahead of Premier League rivals. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, West Ham chiefs have set their sights on a move to sign Andreas Skov Olsen from Club Brugge, who value their winger at £25m-£30m amid interest from West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dane has earned plenty of plaudits in recent years and has even been compared to Chelsea legend Hazard as well as Mohamed Salah and Arjen Robben by Danish reporter Klaus Egelund, who told Het Niewsblad: “He is an Eden Hazard type, but since he’s left-footed and plays on the right, you could better compare him to [Arjen] Robben or Salah.”

Given recent doubts over the future of Mohammed Kudus, welcoming an additional right-winger could be a wise move, especially one on the rise such as Skov Olsen.

"Physical" Olsen could replace Kudus

If Kudus does swap the London Stadium for pastuers new next summer then West Ham should turn their attention towards Skov Olsen. The winger is among the stars of the show in Belgium and has already thrived where Kudus has struggled in the current campaign. At just 24 years old too, the best is arguably yet to come for the Club Brugge star.

League stats 24/24 (via FBref) Andreas Skov Olsen Mohammed Kudus Starts 8 8 Goals 4 2 Assists 1 0 Key Passes 15 5

Described as a "physical winger" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Skov Olsen has simply picked up where he left off in the previous campaign when he managed a staggering 26 goals and eight assists. With little sign that he's set to slow down, West Ham should strike a deal whilst his price tag remains around the £30m mark.

Beating Spurs to the winger's signature could make quite a statement to their rivals, especially if the Dane lives up to his Hazard and Salah comparisons in the Premier League. One to watch, Skov Olsen could quickly become one of the bargains of the year.