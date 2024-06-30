West Ham United have entered a new era, with Julen Lopetegui anointed as the London Stadium's new manager and tasked with taking a talented squad and lifting them back into European competition.

Having risen from 14th in 2022/23 to ninth during David Moyes' final year, despite selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, the Hammers showcased their quality but, ultimately, ran out of steam, and a change in managerial structure could provide the club with the clean slate needed to attack the upper end of the Premier League with renewed vigour.

West Ham: Opening PL Fixtures 24/25 Matchweek Fixture Venue 1. Aston Villa London Stadium 2. Crystal Palace Selhurst Park 3. Manchester City Etihad Stadium 4. Fulham Craven Cottage 5. Chelsea London Stadium

Lopetegui has been hard at work, with United signing 18-year-old winger Luis Guilherme for £25.5m and working on several more deals. Mohammed Kudus, who has an £85m release clause in his contract, is eyeing a move away, while a brooding cloud remains sheeted over Lucas Paqueta's footballing future.

Still, Tim Steidten and Co will be working feverishly toward adding the perfect signings to the squad. Let's take a look at how Lopetegui's squad could look come September.

1 GK - Alphonse Areola

Alphonse Areola will hope to keep his place between the sticks for West Ham.

The 31-year-old played second fiddle to Lucasz Fabianski through his first two Premier League campaigns in east London, but featured prominently last year, starting 31 matches.

Premier League 23/24: Goalkeeper Stats Rank Player Matches played Save percentage 1. Andre Onana 38 74.9% 2. Alphonse Areola 31 74.5% 3. Jordan Pickford 38 73.9% 4. Alisson Becker 28 73.4% 5. Jose Sa 35 73.4% Stats via FBref

One of the sharpest shot-stoppers last term, he could prove to be an invaluable figure under Lopetegui as the West Ham defence transitions.

2 RB - Vladimir Coufal

Ben Johnson is closing on a move to Ipswich Town and Vladimir Coufal is nearly 32. The latter will expect to play a big role next season but expect Lopetegui to assess his options at right-back.

Still, Coufal's reliability and dynamism have established him as one of West Ham's most underrated transfers in recent years, playing 155 matches, placing 20 assists, winning a European trophy. All for the not-so-steep price of £5m.

3 CB - Jacob Greaves

Konstantinos Mavropanos has his strengths but if Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are both to depart the club as anticipated this summer, high-quality replacements must be brought in.

And according to Football Insider, Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves could be headed to the capital. The 23-year-old - who is valued at around £20m - has enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship and boasts the modern ball-playing style to succeed within Lopetegui's system.

As per FBref, Greaves ranked among the top 8% of centre-backs during the 2023/24 Championship season for assists, the top 11% for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for pass completion, the top 10% for passes attempted and the top 4% for aerial duels won per 90.

4 CB - Max Kilman

Will he, won't he? West Ham are pushing to sign Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Valued at £45m, the left-sided defender starred during Lopetegui's tenure at Molineux and would be the perfect replacement for Aguerd, averaging 4.7 ball recoveries and 4.7 clearances per game in the league last year and winning a whopping 71% of his aerial battles.

The Wolves captain - who didn't miss a minute in the English top flight last year - would grow into an important and influential role for the Hammers.

5 LB - Emerson Palmieri

No full-back made more tackles than Emerson Palmieri's 106 in the Premier League last season. The Italian has been a dependable member of the Irons squad.

Iron, indeed, is Emerson's watchword, and he will be tasked with adding balance and mettle to a new-look backline.

6 DM - Edson Alvarez

Manchester United are interested in signing Edson Alvarez this summer, though Lopetegui is unlikely to sanction the tough-tackling Mexican's sale.

As The Athletic's Roshane Thomas puts it, he was the main man during his first term in east London claret, the steely, metronomic presence. He must remain at the London Stadium.

7 CM - Tomas Soucek

What a stalwart. Tomas Soucek is an industrious and tenacious member of the West Ham midfield, important for inculcating balance into the team.

Last year, the Czech star scored ten goals from 52 appearances. The 6 foot 3 midfielder is imposing and committed and he will be crucial, whether he ends up cementing a regular starting berth under Lopetegui or not.

8 CM - James Ward-Prowse

Signed from Southampton for £30m, West Ham have made good use of James Ward-Prowse's talents, with the midfielder scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists across all competitions.

In the Premier League, as per Sofascore, he completed 90% of his passes and averaged 1.7 key passes per game. He will be the playmaking linchpin in Paqueta's absence, centrally at least.

9 RW - Jarrod Bowen

Guilherme brings prodigious talent to the Premier League, flicks and tricks that will serve West Ham well over the coming years, but he's not going to take Jarrod Bowen's place on the attacking right flank.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 43 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 5. James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

The Three Lions star's 20-goal haul was his personal best in an Irons shirt and provided English football with another illustration into the skill set of a first-rate forward.

Lopetegui will seek to stamp more possession and more attacking intent into his side and Bowen will be the architect on the field, shooting on goal himself and playing quick exchanges with the man in the middle.

10 LW - Crysencio Summerville

With Kudus likely to leave and Paqueta's future uncertain, securing a talented new winger is paramount for Lopetegui and West Ham. Crysencio Summerville, the 2023/24 Championship Player of the Year, could be that man.

According to reports relayed by Claret and Hugh, the 22-year-old Dutchman is attracting his fair share of Premier League attention after scoring 20 goals and supplying nine assists as Leeds United finished third and narrowly missed out on promotion.

He could be the catalyst in attack for Lopetegui, praised for his "relentless" running by analyst Ben Mattinson to complement his sharp attacking abilitiy.

11 CF - Youssef En-Nesyri

A long-time Hammers transfer target, Youssef En-Nesyri may finally get his move to east London. Spanish reports in recent weeks have suggested that the Sevilla striker is set to be on the move this summer, with an asking price of €20m (£17m) set to sanction his sale.

Last season, the Moroccan scored 20 goals from 41 matches and would provide the likes of Bowen, Ward-Prowse and Summerville with a focal point to target and an attacking pillar to hold up play and bounce off of.

The 27-year-old has been described as a "pure goalscorer" by talent scout Jacek Kulig and maty well be the final piece of the puzzle to ensure West Ham's succeed at the start of a promising new era.

Lopetegui's dream West Ham XI in full: (GK) Alphonse Areola; (RB) Vladimir Coufal, (CB) Jacob Greaves, (CB) Max Kilman, (LB) Emerson Palmieri; (DM) Edson Alvarez, (CM) Tomas Soucek, (CM) James Ward-Prowse; (RW) Jarrod Bowen, (LW) Crysencio Summerville, (CF) Youssef En-Nesyri.