West Ham will be looking to seal their spot in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals when they take on AEK Larnaca at the London Stadium this evening.

David Moyes' side lead 2-0 after their win in Cyprus last week and are comfortable favourites, despite their disappointing form in the Premier League so far this campaign.

How should West Ham line up vs AEK Larnaca?

Although the Hammers don't have a Premier League game this weekend due to Manchester City's progression in the FA Cup, Thursday still represents an opportunity for Moyes to unleash some of the academy talents and fringe players available to him at the London Stadium.

Here is how Football FanCast expects West Ham to line up on Thursday evening, with eight changes from the team that started against Aston Villa over the weekend.

With Lukasz Fabianski still sidelined through injury, Alphonse Areola looks likely to keep his place in goal, and the Frenchman will no doubt be targeting another clean sheet against the Cypriot minnows this evening.

There are three changes in defence, as only Kurt Zouma keeps his place as the former Chelsea man continues to regain his match fitness following his injury problems.

Nayef Aguerd is rested with Angelo Ogbonna replacing him in the heart of the defence, while Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are handed starts at right-back and left-back respectively, with Thilo Kehrer and Emerson dropping out.

Declan Rice might be West Ham's best player, with Moyes labelling him an "exceptional" talent earlier in the season, but if there were any game to rest him for, it would be this one.

This frees up 18-year-old academy talent George Earthy to start alongside Tomas Soucek in the middle of the park, with the 18-year-old boasting four goals and eight assists in just nine appearances in the U18 Premier League this season.

Forgotten men Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini are also given a chance to impress after underwhelming league campaigns which have returned just one goal and one assist between them, while Maxwel Cornet also earns a start after returning from his long-term injury in recent weeks.

Finally, Gianluca Scamacca starts as the lone striker, in what could be one of the last chances for the former Sassuolo man to win over Moyes, with the Italian having dropped down the pecking order at the London Stadium following a series of poor performances, as well as the January addition of Danny Ings.