West Ham United return to Premier League action this afternoon as they face league leaders Arsenal at the London Stadium, with another positive result a must for David Moyes' side in their battle against relegation.

How will West Ham line up against Arsenal?

The Hammers picked up a huge three points against Fulham last weekend but they remain just three points clear of the bottom three ahead of another tricky test against Mikel Arteta's title hopefuls.

It certainly won't be easy for the east London outfit given they travelled to Belgium and back in midweek, only managing a 1-1 draw against Gent in the Europa Conference League, and Moyes will no doubt ring the changes once again as he looks to steer his side to an unlikely three points this afternoon.

Here is how Football FanCast expects West Ham to line up against Arsenal today, with six changes from the side that started at the Ghelamco Arena in midweek.

Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Fornals, Antonio.

Alphonse Areola has been West Ham's number one in the Europa Conference League all season but will likely make way for Lukasz Fabianski for the return of Premier League action at the London Stadium.

Moyes will need to be wary of Arsenal's obvious attacking threat on the wings, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka both likely to be dangerous, so he should select a back five this weekend, with Vladimir Coufal keeping his place at right wing-back, and Aaron Cresswell returning at left wing-back in place of Emerson.

Kurt Zouma also resumes at centre-back instead of the much-maligned Ben Johnson, with Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd both keeping their spots to complete a compact back five.

In midfield, Flynn Downes drops out after another lacklustre display. As a result, Lucas Paqueta returns having made a promising impact from the bench in Belgium, where he completed two key passes and looked like the Hammers' most creative outlet.

That suggests that the "exceptional" Brazilian - as dubbed by writer Mark White - should be the man to partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park, with Tomas Soucek left on the bench.

The front three consists of Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio, with Moyes seemingly set on the Spanish winger ahead of Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini after he helped the Hammers to a win against Fulham, while Danny Ings could be left isolated in attack, so he should select the more physical option of Antonio in the hope that he can hold the ball up.