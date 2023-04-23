West Ham United travel to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon as they continue their battle against relegation in the Premier League.

Morale-boosting results and performances against Fulham and Arsenal have seen David Moyes' side take four points from their last six available, but they need to continue that against fellow strugglers Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Hammers also earned their place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a 4-1 thrashing of Gent in midweek and will be looking to produce a similar display against Gary O'Neil's side on the south coast.

Who should West Ham start against Bournemouth?

Here is how Football FanCast expects West Ham to line up today, with three changes from the team that started in the win against Gent on Thursday.

(4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Lukasz Fabianski has been the first-choice for Moyes throughout the Premier League season and it seems likely that the experienced shot-stopper will resume between the sticks on Sunday in place of Alphonse Areola.

There is just one change in the defence as Aaron Cresswell, who has been trusted to start in the recent games against Fulham and Arsenal, comes in for Emerson at left-back.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd continue their partnership in the heart of the Hammers' defence, while the return of Vladimir Coufal has also inspired an upturn in form, so the Czech defender should start again at right-back against Bournemouth.

There is one change in midfield, as Tomas Soucek drops out after some woeful recent displays which have really highlighted his struggles in possession, with the 28-year-old averaging a pass success rate of just 72.8% in the top flight this season.

Lucas Paqueta drops into his role alongside Declan Rice, which frees up room for another attacking player, as Pablo Fornals is handed a start against the Cherries.

The versatile Spaniard, who earns £65k-per-week at the London Stadium, has been lauded by Tony Gale as a "workaholic" in the past and his impressive desire and teamwork could be vital to the Hammers picking up another three points this afternoon.

He could interchange with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma on the wings, with both wide men leading the way for goals in the Premier League this season with five each, so they should get the nod to start this potential six-pointer.

Finally, after an impressive brace in midweek, Michail Antonio keeps his place in the attack, in the hope that he can inspire the east London outfit once again today.