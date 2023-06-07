West Ham United play one of the biggest games in their history this evening - their first European final since 1976 will take place when they face Fiorentina in Prague.

The Europa Conference League has been an important source of distraction and confidence during a troubled domestic season.

The Hammers ended the term with inconsistent results, winning four and losing as many in the final eight games of the campaign.

However, most importantly, this run included two vital victories of AZ Alkmaar to ensure progression to the final hurdle.

David Moyes and his squad know there is no room for error and complacency - so after naming a rotated side against Leicester City in the previous game, the Scotsman is expected to revert to his strongest lineup.

How will West Ham line up against Fiorentina?

There could be as many as four changes from the 2-1 defeat to the Foxes.

In goal, Alphonse Areola has started every game in this competition, keeping six clean sheets in 12 outings, and will take over from Lukasz Fabianski.

The centre-back pairing is expected to be Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, as the former Chelsea ace will replace Vladimir Coufal in a reshuffled backline. The Frenchman has the highest average Sofascore rating (6.68) of any Hammers defender this season and his European experience could be crucial this evening.

This alteration will see Thilo Kehrer move across to right-back instead of Coufal, where the former Paris-Saint Germain man has performed admirably in recent weeks. Aaron Cresswell will retain his place at left-back.

Unsurprisingly, club captain Declan Rice will begin the encounter in what is likely to be his final appearance for the Irons, amid reports that he will join a Champions League outfit this summer.

The third change will see Tomas Soucek come in for Flynn Downes. The 6 foot 4 titan has made 49 appearances this season and is one of Moyes’ most trusted assets, even if he has been "woeful" at times, as per talkSPORT's Tom Rennie.

The ridiculously talented Lucas Paqueta will start behind the striker. The Brazilian has flourished in recent weeks, notably bagging an assist against Leeds, and his intricate creativity could be vital.

The reliable pairing of Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen will start on the wings. The latter was rested in the recent loss to Leicester but is Moyes’ preferred option to the "unbelievable" Pablo Fornals, as described by the Independent's Karl Matchett.

The £50k-per-week Spaniard is likely to still be involved in some capacity off the bench, especially after netting the winner in the away victory over AZ Alkmaar in the semi-final second leg.

Whilst Michail Antonio, who is the club’s top scorer (13) in all competitions this season, will keep his spot up top.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice; Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.