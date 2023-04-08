West Ham United are in desperate need of some points when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham this afternoon.

David Moyes' side were embarrassed by Newcastle United at the London Stadium in midweek, but the board have kept faith in the Scottish manager as the man to steer the Hammers to safety this season.

Although they remain outside the relegation places on goal difference, a trip to high-fliers Fulham means that West Ham could be back inside the bottom three come full-time in west London today.

How should West Ham line up against Fulham?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Moyes to line his side up at Craven Cottage, with three changes from the side that started against the Toon on Wednesday.

(4-2-3-1) Fabianski (GK); Coufal (RB), Zouma (CB), Aguerd (CB), Emerson (LB); Rice (CM), Paqueta (CM); Bowen (RW), Fornals (CAM), Benrahma (LW); Cornet (ST).

Despite a horror show on Wednesday which saw Fabianski play a huge role in at least three of Newcastle's goals, Moyes will likely keep faith in the experienced 37-year-old between the sticks this afternoon.

However, there must be at least one change to a defence that shipped five, so Vladimir Coufal returns to the side in place of Thilo Kehrer, with Nayef Aguerd and Emerson perhaps lucky to keep their spots following their woeful displays in midweek.

Kurt Zouma, who scored West Ham's goal in the 5-1 thrashing, completes the defence as he starts alongside Aguerd.

Moyes has stuck with a midfield duo of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek for most of the season but the Czech Republic international had a nightmare against Newcastle and was hauled off just after the hour mark, having managed just eight passes in his time on the pitch.

Therefore, Lucas Paqueta drops deeper alongside Rice to make room for Pablo Fornals, who earns a rare start in an attacking-midfield role, with joint-top goalscorers Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen starting out wide in the hope that they can rediscover their best form and inspire Moyes' side to an arguably unlikely three points.

The most controversial decision comes up front, as Moyes has failed to get a tune out of Danny Ings, Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio as the lone striker so far this term, with all three often left isolated in the attack, as displayed in the Hammers' lack of goals this term, with just 26 in 28 games so far.

Therefore, Maxwel Cornet should be handed a rare start as a false nine, as his versatility and attacking qualities suggest that he could perform well in that role, with Kolo Toure labelling him "unbelievable" after his impressive run of form at Burnley last season.

Hopefully, if the Ivorian can drop deeper and get involved in the build-up, the Hammers will look far more dangerous in the final third and perhaps pick up an important result against Marco Silva's side.