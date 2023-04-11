West Ham United are ready to table a bid for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, providing they avoid relegation from the Premier League, according to a report from Football Insider.

Do West Ham need to sign a new right-back?

West Ham may need to enter the market for a new right-back in the summer, given that they have not yet chosen to extend Vladimir Coufal's contract, which runs out in the summer, by an additional two years, despite having that option available.

Thilo Kehrer has slotted in at right-back nine times in the Premier League this season, however, he has failed to live up to expectations since arriving for an initial £10.1m from Paris Saint-Germain, ranked 25th in the squad for his average Sofascore rating.

Wan-Bissaka has been a long-term target for the Hammers, with a loan move being touted last summer, while he was also of interest in the January transfer window, and they could soon formalise their interest with an official offer.

According to a report from Football Insider, West Ham are monitoring the 25-year-old ahead of the summer, and are ready to table a bid if they avoid relegation to the Championship.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order behind Diogo Dalot at Man United, with the Red Devils also in the market for a new right-back in the summer, which means he could be shown the exit door.

The Irons are not the only Premier League team interested in signing the "monster" full-back, as former club Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on the £90k-p/w ace.

Would Aaron Wan-Bissaka be a good signing for West Ham?

It seems a little unusual that Man United appear so willing to let him go, as the 25-year-old has impressed whenever he has been given the opportunity this season.

Most recently, the former Palace man received a 7.8 Sofascore rating, the second-highest of any United player, in a 2-0 victory against Everton, having made two tackles and won five ground duels.

The Croydon-born ace has recorded stellar defensive stats over the past year, ranking in the 89th percentile for interceptions per 90, and in the 85th for clearances, with both of these figures better than Coufal's in the same time period.

West Ham will undoubtedly need to strengthen at right-back this summer, and Wan-Bissaka would be an excellent addition to the squad, with proven Premier League experience, having made 143 appearances in the competition.