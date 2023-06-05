West Ham United are lining up a loan move for Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo, according to a recent report from The Northern Echo.

Who is Amad Diallo?

Man United agreed a deal to sign Diallo from Atalanta for £19m back in the January of 2021, with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer describing him as "one of the most exciting young prospects in the game."

Solksjaer also added that the 20-year-old has the "raw attributes" to become an "important player" for the Red Devils, however he has been sent out on loan to gain some first-team experience, making a name for himself at Sunderland last season.

The Ivory Coast international played a vital role for the Mackems in their unexpected push for the Championship play-offs, making a total of 37 appearances, and he has now attracted the interest of West Ham.

According to a report from The Northern Echo, the Hammers are lining up a loan move for the young forward, who could be sent out on loan again next season, in order to continue his development.

The Irons hierarchy are planning a summer overhaul of a squad that struggled in the Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign, but they are not the only club interested in the former Sunderland loanee, with Everton and Burnley also said to be keen.

The Black Cats would love to sign the youngster, however they can only offer him Championship football, which is likely to hinder their chances.

How many goals has Diallo scored?

The starlet scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, the highest number of any Sunderland player, most often being utilised on the right-wing, however he displayed his versatility by filling in at both attacking midfield and striker.

It is fair to say the £28k-per-week attacker made a positive impression on loan at Sunderland, with journalist Josh Bunting hailing him as "special", while also describing him as a "joy to witness" and "one of the best players" they've had in years.

The Man United ace is also more than capable of pitching in defensively, ranking in the 94th percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level.

Having performed so well in the Championship last season, Diallo has undoubtedly earned the opportunity to test himself in the top flight, and West Ham should table an offer in the coming weeks.