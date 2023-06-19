West Ham United are set to add another striker to their ranks this summer, with a report from Romagiallorossa via Sport Witness stating that Armando Broja is set to seal a move to the club.

Are West Ham signing Armando Broja?

Since returning to Chelsea for the 2022/23 and being involved in their first-team squad, the forward has struggled to establish himself and to get regular minutes in the Premier League for the Blues. With his side struggling, he was turned to on just 12 occasions in total and bagged only one goal - the worst return yet of his senior career. However, only two of those 12 appearances were starts and he managed just 3.3 lots of 90 minutes in total.

With Southampton, when given the opportunity to play more frequently, the 21-year-old showcased what he could do. That loan spell produced six goals in 21 league starts and proved that he could take on and handle the top flight. Prior to that, his spell with Vitesse also amounted to ten goals and two assists in 21 top flight starts.

The Albanian could now be set for a reprieve following a difficult campaign with the Blues. That's because according to a report from Romagiallorossa via Sport Witness, West Ham are believed to be keen to bring in Broja as a replacement for outgoing Gianluca Scamacca, and a deal is not only likely but is close to being done too.

It adds that they want to tie up a deal for the 21-year-old as a replacement for the Italian, who will head to Roma on an "expensive" loan deal.

What is Armando Broja's value?

No potential fee for the player is mentioned, but CIES Football Observatory suggests that his worth could be around the 20 million Euros mark (or £17m). It means that a deal may not entirely break the bank for West Ham when you consider the current market and yet they would be getting a Premier League proven player.

It would also be a good fee, if that was the case, for a player that has been described as "sensational" by Francis Benali. Benali was a fan of the youngster during his time at former club Southampton and was quick to heap the praise on Broja. If West Ham can get a deal done for the player then, and give him the gametime he craves, then he could reach those same heights that he did with the Saints.