West Ham United are in the front row to sign Boulaye Dia in the summer transfer window, according to recent reports from Italy.

Will West Ham sign a striker?

It has become clear that West Ham are keen on signing a new striker this summer, but despite David Moyes wanting some extra attacking firepower, Danny Ings is unlikely to leave the club, according to Football Insider.

Michail Antonio has been in very good form, scoring five goals in his last seven games in all competitions, but the Jamaican is now 33-years-old, meaning a long-term replacement is required, and the Irons have identified a number of options.

Habib Diallo is of interest to the Hammers, with it recently being reported the Strasbourg forward would cost £20m this summer, while they have also been linked with a move for Dia, and a new update has now emerged on their pursuit.

According to a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), West Ham are in the front row for the Villarreal striker, who is set to complete a permanent move to Salernitana at the end of the season.

The Italian club then plan to sell the forward for at least €30m (£26m), making him the most profitable sale in the club's history, with AC Milan and Fiorentina also in the picture.

It is detailed Salernitana will only sell the Senegal international "under the right conditions" but the Hammers have been showing "signs of interest" and appear to be leading the race for him at present.

Who is Boulaye Dia?

Having struggled at Villarreal, scoring just five goals in 25 La Liga games during the 2021/22 campaign, the 26-year-old has really started to make a name for himself in the Serie A, due to his very solid scoring record so far this season.

The £20k-per-week marksman has weighed in with 15 goals in the Italian top flight, the third-highest total of any player in the division, which is particularly impressive as he has played for a struggling Salernitana side.

One concern West Ham may have about signing the Senegalese attacker is that they have not had much luck bringing in players from the Serie A in the past, with Gianluca Scamacca flattering to deceive, despite scoring 16 league goals for Sassuolo last season.

An impressive record in front of goal in the Serie A does not automatically mean Dia would be a success at the London Stadium, but it may be a gamble worth taking for the Hammers, given that former player Marlon Harewood has lauded him as "absolutely fantastic".