West Ham could look to bring in Brendan Rodgers as David Moyes' eventual replacement, according to an update from journalist Paul Brown.

Is Moyes getting sacked by West Ham?

There is no doubt that this has been a disappointing season for the Hammers to date, having qualified for Europe last year. This time around, they have found themselves in a Premier League relegation battle, and while safety looks likely, they are not out of the water yet.

Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to current league leaders Arsenal certainly helped, with West Ham showing strong resolve to come from 2-0 down early to earn what could be such a precious point. While the east Londoners are still in the UEFA Europa Conference League, pressure is clearly growing on Moyes, with the Scot not at his best this season, getting too many poor results and performances out of his team.

There is certainly a chance that the Hammers could be looking for a new manager at the end of the campaign, and a key update has emerged regarding the situation.

Could Rodgers be next Hammers boss?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown talked up the idea of Rodgers being Moyes' successor at the London Stadium:

"I still think that the plan really for West Ham is to try and stick it out with David Moyes and see if he can turn things around next season. But I just feel like Brendan Rodgers is the one name who's now out there that might turn their heads a bit and might change things for the owners."

It does feel as though this summer could be the right time for West Ham to make a change in the dugout, with Moyes seemingly not the force he was, having guided the Hammers to back-to-back sixth and seventh-place finishes in 2020/21 and 2021/22 respectively.

Some managerial reigns simply run their course and Rodgers could be the ideal man to bring in as Moyes' replacement, having recently parted ways with Leicester City. While his time at the King Power grew stagant, too, he is a talented coach who could get West Ham playing more eye-catching attacking football than Moyes, having famously come close to winning the Premier League title with Liverpool back in 2013/14, not to mention clinching two Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic and tasting FA Cup glory at Leicester.

The Northern Irishman would surely jump at the chance to manage the Hammers, so it is one to keep an eye on, although it would be a surprise if it happened before the end of this season.