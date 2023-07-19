West Ham United are in advanced talks over a deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the Irons likely to shell out a fee in the region of €35m (£30M), according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham have now made it clear they would be interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, however the German has no desire to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer, so David Moyes may have to turn his attentions elsewhere.

According to Plettenberg, the Hammers have four other central midfield targets on their list, including Edson Alvarez, Sofyan Amrabat, Denis Zakaria and Gallagher, with a move for at least one of those players considered likely.

Speaking specifically about the Irons' pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Talks are already well advanced with Gallagher. The fee would be between 25 and 35 million euros. At least one of the five candidates mentioned should come."

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be an admirer of the Englishman, so it remains to be seen whether he is willing to sanction his departure this summer, and West Ham may face fierce competition for his signature from other Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 23-year-old, while Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are also thought to have him on their wanted list.

Given that the Hammers are in advanced talks to sign the England international, however, it appears as though they could be one of the clubs best-placed to secure his signature.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

It would be fair to say the Cobham academy graduate did not make the impression he would have liked to across 35 Premier League appearances last season, registering a total of just three goals and one assist.

However, during his time with Crystal Palace, when the central midfielder received much more regular game time, he managed to record eight goals and three assists in all competitions.

Not only has the Epsom-born midfielder demonstrated he has a lot to give in an attacking sense, he is also more than happy to pitch in defensively, ranking in the 96th percentile for blocks per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Football Scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the Chelsea ace as a "warrior", while Jermaine Jenas has praised him for his attacking prowess, saying: “I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game. He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances."

The midfielder has proven himself in the Premier League, but he is unlikely to receive much game time as he would like at Chelsea, given the Blues' heavy spending last season, bringing in Enzo Fernandez for a fee of €121m (£104m).

As such, it makes sense for Gallagher to seek pastures new at this stage of his career, and he could be a solid addition to Moyes' squad.