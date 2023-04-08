David Moyes will reportedly be sacked as West Ham manager if his side lose their vital Premier League clash at Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

How much pressure is Moyes under?

The Hammers have had a bitterly disappointing season, having started it with potential European aspirations but now finding themselves right in the relegation fight. Performances and results have both been below-par throughout the campaign and it now leaves the east Londoners fighting for their lives during the business end of 2022/23.

Wednesday's 5-1 humbling by Newcastle United at the London Stadium was arguably the lowest moment of the season so far and there is no doubt that Moyes now finds himself under the most pressure he has been under. The Scotsman will surely be aware that his job is now hanging by a thread.

Now, a new claim has emerged regarding the West Ham boss' future, with today's trip to Fulham looking pivotal for him.

Could Moyes be sacked this weekend?

According to Football Insider, Moyes is "expected to be sacked" by the Hammers if they suffer defeat at Craven Cottage this weekend. The report states that "club chiefs are demanding an instant turnaround" in fortunes after the humiliation against Newcastle, starting in west London on Saturday.

The 59-year-old's "support in the David Sullivan-led boardroom is dwindling" and it is even claimed that the club have been "sounding out alternatives" to replace him.

This only highlights how important Saturday's clash with Fulham is, not only for Moyes but also generally in terms of West Ham's hopes of survival. Granted, they have one game in hand on those around them, but they are still only out of the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference and they don't look like picking up consistent points at the moment.

The hope is that Moyes is able to inspire a big performance out of his players this weekend, though, both potentially saving his job and easing the nerves of supporters in the process. It won't be easy, however, with Fulham sitting 10th in the Premier League after an impressive campaign.

Marco Silva has done an excellent job in charge and they will prove to be a stern test for the Hammers, although one thing that could give the visitors hope is that fact that the Cottagers have lost their last four matches, in all competitions.

The London Stadium, with West Ham fighting for their lives, could be a tough test for Fulham.