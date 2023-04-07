West Ham manager David Moyes will continue to take charge of the Hammers this weekend, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Moyes in trouble?

The Premier League relegation battle continues to be a thrilling one this season, but also a nerve-wracking one for the teams involved. West Ham are very much one of those sides, currently sitting 15th in the table with 10 matches remaining in 2022/23.

The Hammers' campaign reached a new low point on Wednesday evening as Newcastle United made the trip to the London Stadium, with the Magpies romping to a 5-1 victory. Many of the home fans streamed out of the exits towards the end of the game and there was clear pressure on Moyes.

There have certainly been question marks over whether or not the Scot should keep his job in recent weeks. A key update has now emerged regarding the situation ahead of the weekend's trip to Fulham, with the board making a key decision.

Last chance saloon for Moyes?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that Moyes would keep his job for the time being, as he clings to it increasingly by the week:

"West Ham board has not changed the position on David Moyes. He’s set to remain in charge of West Ham for next game against Fulham."

In many ways, it is refreshing to see West Ham show faith in Moyes for the time being, with so much impatience in the modern game and managers so often disposed of too soon - as seen with the sudden departure of Brendan Rodgers at fellow strugglers Leicester City.

Moyes has done a good job in east London overall, guiding them into Europe in back-to-back seasons, and while he is rightly under pressure at present, he has the experience and quality to get the Hammers out of this mess, having done so in the 2019/20 season.

Of course, if results don't improve very quickly, the board may need to have fresh conversations, but we feel Moyes has credit in the bank and should be able to steer his side clear of danger over these next 10 games. It promises to be a nervy ride between now and the end of the season, and starting on Saturday, both Moyes and his players need to up their game.

A win at Fulham this weekend would feel absolutely huge in the relegation fight and give them some breathing space if other results go their way, while also easing the pressure on Moyes and repaying the faith shown in him in the process.