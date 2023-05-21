David Moyes will quit his job as West Ham manager when the current season reaches its conclusion, according to a massive new claim.

Is Moyes' job under threat?

The Scot has enjoyed two separate spells in the London Stadium hot seat, enjoying both success along the way and also times of struggle. There were periods of this season when the Hammers' genuinely felt relegation-threatened, but thankfully for their supporters, they have managed to pull away from the drop zone.

In Europe, however, they have been a force to be reckoned with, and they have a UEFA Europa Conference League final to look forward to next month, with West Ham taking on Fiorentina in Prague.

Victory in that game would be a huge moment in the club's great history, not to mention one of the standout moments of Moyes' hugely impressive managerial career. It remains to be seen if he will still be in charge next season, but a big new update suggests that that might not be the case.

Could Moyes choose to leave West Ham?

According to Football Insider, Moyes is "planning to quit" the London Stadium at the end of the campaign, even though he will still have one year left on his current deal. The report claims that the 60-year-old "wants the Europa Conference Final against Fiorentina on 7 June to be his West Ham swansong irrespective of the match’s outcome."

He plans to return to his home in Lancashire, with a key reason behind his decision that "he has lost two key allies at West Ham in recent seasons, trusted assistants Alan Irvine and Stuart Pearce", and "has not developed the same rapport with their replacements at the club."

In truth, it is hard to begrudge Moyes this decision if he feels it is the right time to move on, and leaving after winning the Conference League would be such a fitting way to bow out. It would also allow West Ham to embark on a new era at the club, bringing in a younger manager with fresh, modern ideas, hopefully giving him the summer to bring in the right players for his system.

Whatever happens against Fiorentina, this season should always be looked back on fondly from a Hammers perspective, though, and Moyes deserves credit for turning things around after a really poor spell earlier in the season when his job genuinely looked under threat.