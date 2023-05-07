West Ham are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Is Sow having a good season?

The Hammers look to have just about done enough to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but regardless, it has still been a disappointing season at the London Stadium. It has highlighted the need to bring in top-quality new signings at the end of the campaign, with midfielder an area that could be in particular need of reinforcements.

It feels increasingly likely that talisman Declan Rice will move on this summer, in order to enjoy a fresh challenge at one of the country's top clubs, so replacing him is going to be absolutely vital. One player who has been linked with a move to West Ham is Sow, who has shone for Frankfurt this season.

The 26-year-old has made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring four goals along the way and also averaging 1.3 tackles per game for good measure. Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Hammers' pursuit of the Swiss star.

Are West Ham interesting in signing Sow?

Speaking to Caught Offside [via Substack], Falk claimed that West Ham are eyeing up a summer move for Sow, having previously been tracked by other Premier League clubs:

"Last summer, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle were close to midfielder Djibril Sow, but this time around it’s West Ham doing the chasing. The Swiss star has been watched several times by the east Londoners, most recently in Dortmund by chief scout Rob Newman himself."

Sow, who earns £35k per week, as per Capology, could be exactly what the Hammers are crying out for in the middle of the park, with the Frankfurt man winning 36 caps for a talented Switzerland side. At 26, he is at a great point in his career to come in and make an immediate impression in east London, considering he is now an experienced head, but also someone who should be at his peak for the foreseeable future.

Replacing Rice is going to arguably be West Ham's most important piece of transfer business this summer and Sow does look like a strong candidate to do that, considering he has scored more time than the current Hammers star in the league this season - four to three - and made eight appearances in the Champions League, which the man he could come in for has never done before.