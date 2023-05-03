West Ham are planning to snap up Djibril Sow this summer as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Djibril Sow to West Ham?

The midfielder has been impressing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga over the last four years, having featured in over 100 games for the German outfit and yet never dropping below an average rating of 6.62 on WhoScored (for the domestic league).

He really made his mark though in the Europa League for his club, having come up against the Hammers in that competition. He made quite the impression too in the second leg of that tie, as Frankfurt claimed a 1-0 win. Sow scored a rating of 7.4 on SofaScore, which was actually higher than Declan Rice's 7.2. It was the Switzerland international who helped to knock the Hammers out of the competition, in what was described as a "nightmare evening" for the Premier League side.

Having shone in those fixtures, David Moyes is now seemingly eager to add the midfielder to his squad this summer. Football Insider reports that West Ham have done plenty of scouting on the 26-year-old and with only a year left on his contract, are planning to raid the German outfit for his services.

The report also states that Moyes feels he could be a suitable replacement for Rice in the centre of the field. The England international has once more been linked with a move away - Arsenal are hopeful of transfer talks with the midfielder - the Hammers could be left with a hole in their side which Sow could fill.

Would Djibril Sow be a good West Ham addition?

The Switzerland international looks like he could be a real force if he did make the move over to the Premier League, and with the Hammers not thriving as much as they did in the last campaign, a fresh face in the middle could be a boost.

Even if it does come as a replacement for Rice, West Ham would be getting an excellent addition in Sow. He has top-level experience, having played in Europe and on the international stage and won trophies, and has proven his mettle against English opposition too.

His talent is clear to see, with journalist Sam Smith labelling Sow as "combative" and "progressive on the ball." This is proven by the fact he currently averages 1.37 interceptions per 90, showing he is not afraid to get back and break up opposition attacks, but also the fact he manages 6.59 progressive passes per 90 on average too (via FBRef). Sow gets about the field with ease and puts a shift in at both ends - something which could really benefit David Moyes and West Ham.