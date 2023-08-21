Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has been a long-time transfer target for West Ham this summer and a significant update has now emerged.

How old is Dominic Solanke?

The former Liverpool striker is still only 25 years of age and has matured into an important player for Bournemouth, helping them get back into the Premier League after scoring 29 goals in the Championship in 2021/22.

Last season, Solanke did a solid job back in the top flight, netting six times and registering seven assists, and he has also bagged one of each in his first two league outings of the current campaign, with his goal coming against West Ham.

The Englishman has been continually linked with a summer move to the Hammers, as they eye up attacking additions, having replaced Declan Rice with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse in midfield, and there should still be money left over for further reinforcements higher up the pitch.

Now, a new claim has emerged that suggests the east Londoners are pushing hard to secure the signing of one of their primary summer transfer targets.

Will West Ham sign Dominic Solanke?

According to Football Insider, West Ham have now submitted an offer for Solanke, as they look to seal a significant piece of transfer business:

"West Ham have submitted a formal bid for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, sources have told Football Insider. The offer is believed to be around the £35-40m mark with the London club waiting on a response from their Premier League counterparts.

"Bournemouth also have concrete interest in Solanke from another top-flight English club in the market for a centre-forward. It leaves the future of the England international, 25, up in the air in the final ten days of the summer transfer window."

This is an exciting update from a West Ham perspective, with Solanke now a proven Premier League striker who has the attributes to be a real handful leading the line. In many ways, he is like a younger version of Michail Antonio, possessing his physical power and pace, as well as an eye for goal that has become more ruthless as he has matured as a footballer.

At 25, there is still so much time for the ex-Liverpool man to further improve as a player, perfecting his all-round game, and he could be the ideal competition or replacement for Antonio, allowing David Moyes to rotate his squad more effectively across three different competitions.

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

Former managers clearly think highly of Solanke as a player, with Gary O'Neil lauding his importance to the cause for Bournemouth last season, saying:

"Dom works his socks off for me and you can see he comes off and we’ve not created loads of chances for him and he’s put in a load of work. People that maybe don’t know, could underestimate how big Dom is for this group. Absolutely massive. I couldn’t ask for a better number nine to go and face the challenges that we’re faced with."

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp described him as "fantastic" during their time together at Liverpool, so West Ham could have a gem on their hands if they can get a deal over the line.