Highlights Takeaway 1: West Ham United's pursuit of Dominic Solanke continues, with scouts watching him play for Bournemouth against Tottenham.

Takeaway 2: Solanke's impressive goal-scoring record and attributes make him an ideal addition to West Ham's attack.

Takeaway 3: Signing Solanke would strengthen West Ham's squad and boost their chances of a successful European push this season.

West Ham United's summer pursuit of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has been much-publicised of late and a new update suggests they could still get their man.

Do West Ham want to sign Dominic Solanke?

The 25-year-old has really matured as a footballer in recent years, not quite making the grade at Liverpool as a youngster, but excelling for Bournemouth as time has passed.

Last season, Solanke scored six goals and registered seven assists in the Premier League, having netted an incredible 29 times in the Championship the previous year in Bournemouth's promotion campaign, and he has one in three games this time around, which actually came against West Ham on the opening weekend.

The Hammers have been strongly linked with a move for the Englishman before the summer transfer window ends on Friday night, seeing him as someone who can come in and provide competition for Michail Antonio, with the veteran attacker in a rich vein of form at the moment, scoring twice in three league games in 2023/24.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding West Ham's hopes of signing Solanke - one that suggests they could still strike a deal before the window slams shut later this week.

What's the latest on Dominic Solanke to West Ham?

According to an update from Football Insider, West Ham had scouts watching Solanke in action against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, suggesting a late-summer move for him could still be on the cards:

"West Ham talent spotters watched Dominic Solanke in action for Bournemouth on Saturday, sources have told Football Insider. The Irons are keeping close tabs on the striker, 25, as they work on signing a centre-forward before the window shuts.

"West Ham scouts assessed Solanke against Liverpool the previous weekend and then once again in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham."

Solanke could be just what West Ham are looking for this summer, at a time when things are looking hugely exciting, having racked up seven points from their opening three matches.

That includes highly impressive wins at home to Chelsea and away to Brighton, with the east Londoners spending the Declan Rice money wisely by bringing in the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus.

In Solanke, West Ham could have the ideal person to come in and add squad depth, quality and goals to their attack, and while he may not find it easy to oust Antonio immediately, he could be a great long-term replacement for him.

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

The former Liverpool man possesses similar attributes to the current Hammers star, in terms of physical presence, pace and finishing ability, and Frank Lampard hailed him as a "high talent" earlier this year. Meanwhile, Gary O'Neil described him as an "absolutely massive" player for him during his time as Bournemouth manager.

Building a great squad has to be the aim for West Ham, with the huge money received for Rice's signature helping with that, and if Solanke could arrive before Friday's cutoff, it would feel like another significant piece of business, giving David Moyes' side the firepower to mount a genuine European push in the Premier League this season.