West Ham United are now confident about signing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez for a fee of around £35m - £40m, and talks are currently ongoing with his representatives, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

With Declan Rice joining Arsenal in a £105m deal earlier this month, West Ham have significant funds to spend on a replacement for the England international, however journalist Dean Jones does not believe they will spend big on one player.

When asked about the Hammers' interest in Joao Palhinha by GiveMeSport, Jones said: “Fulham absolutely don't want to lose him. He's probably the best out of the lot, if I'm honest.

"That’s in terms of what you're getting straight out of the tin and particularly on the pitch, Palhinha is the best you could hope for.

"But you're looking at at least £60 million and I don't think they intend to put that much of the Rice money into one player.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also recently confirmed that the Irons "like" Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is viewed as a "dream" target, but at this point there has been no formal approach made for the German.

It seems unlikely that Goretzka will be on his way to the London Stadium, but West Ham now fancy their chances of being able to sign Ajax midfielder Alvarez for a fee of around £35m - £40m, according to a report from Football Insider.

Talks are currently ongoing with the Mexican's representatives, who have indicated that he would be open to a move to the Premier League, potentially opening the door for a move to the London Stadium.

David Moyes is seeking a replacement for Rice, and the Ajax star has emerged as a major target, but the Hammers are set to face competition for the 25-year-old's signature, with Borussia Dortmund also being named as potential suitors.

What type of player is Edson Alvarez?

The Mexico international is primarily a defensive midfielder, however he is also able to slot in at centre-back, indicating he could be a like-for-like replacement for Rice, who is also capable of playing in both of those positions.

Lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, the maestro is fantastic in possession of the ball, ranking in the 95th percentile for his pass-completion per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The 6 foot 2 midfielder is also very strong in the air, averaging 3.38 aerials won per 90 over the same time period, which indicates he could be an upgrade on Rice in that regard, given that the England international has averaged just 1.02.

Of course, it will be very difficult to find a suitable replacement for Rice, but Alvarez has all the attributes to be a success at the London Stadium, having also averaged more tackles per 90 than the 24-year-old in the past year.

Around £35m - £40m seems like it would be a fair price for the Ajax midfielder, and it is exciting news that West Ham are now confident about completing a deal.