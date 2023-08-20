West Ham are battling to sign Ernest Nuamah before the transfer deadline transfer, and a big update has dropped regarding his future.

Who is West Ham target Ernest Nuamah?

The Hammers have had a busy summer to date, experiencing the disappointment of losing captain Declan Rice to Arsenal, but replacing him with some genuine quality.

Edson Alvarez has arrived from Ajax, in what represents an exciting piece of business, while Southampton's James Ward-Prowse also looks like a shrewd acquisition in the middle of the park, too.

The hope is that West Ham's transfer business isn't quite done yet, as they look to give themselves the best possible opportunity to kick on in 2023/24 and build on their fantastic UEFA Europa Conference League success.

One player who could move to the Premier League before the end of the month is Nuamah, who has emerged as an exciting young player for Danish side Nordsjaelland. He has scored 20 goals in just 49 appearances for them, as well as already winning one cap for Ghana, despite his age.

A fresh update has now dropped regarding West Ham's interest in the 19-year-old, with a significant development taking place.

Will West Ham signing Ernest Nuamah?

According to Football Insider, West Ham have now tabled an offer for Nuamah this summer, with the teenager also being tracked by Spurs:

"West Ham have submitted an offer for FC Nordsjaelland star Ernest Nuamah, sources have told Football Insider. The Hammers are in the market for more attacking reinforcements and have made a formal move the 19-year-old winger after shortlisting him as a top target.

"The exciting youngster has attracted plenty of Premier League attention, with Burnley also understood to have submitted a concrete offer while Tottenham and Brighton are also very keen admirers.

"Nuamah’s performances in Denmark’s top division earned rave reviews this season and he is widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Europe."

Nuamah, a left-winger who can play on the right or through the middle, looks like a hugely exciting prospect with a big future in the game, with such a prolific goalscoring record for his current club outlining his potential greatly. Flemming Pederson, technical director at Nordsjaelland, has lauded the youngster in the recent past, saying:

"Ernest is first and foremost a dribbler. He is incredibly fast, has a huge acceleration, and a good agility. He is primarily left-footed, but can also use the right. He is a great individualist with tremendous power, who has great potential to also become a skilled team player."

There is no question that Nuamah is still a raw footballer learning his trade, so it would be a surprise if he came in as a regular starter for the Hammers, but he is someone who may well be viewed as a massive part of their future, also proving to be an exciting squad player from the off.

His pace, unpredictability and goal threat could be a really effective weapon for West Ham off the substitutes' bench, at a point when opposition legs are tiring, and it is a signing that would be met with even more happiness if the east Londoners pipped Spurs to his services, as well as the likes of Burnley and Brighton.