Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Youssef En-Nesyri is a primary target for West Ham and negotiations are ongoing. Ibrahim Sangare is also being pursued but faces competition from other clubs.

En-Nesyri has proven himself as a goal-scorer in La Liga and for the Moroccan national team. West Ham manager David Moyes has praised his abilities, making him an ideal long-term replacement for Michail Antonio. Signing En-Nesyri would be a strong statement of intent for the club.

West Ham are running out of time to complete some more summer transfer business, but journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a key update regarding potential incomings.

Will West Ham make more signings?

The Hammers are absolutely flying at the moment, sitting second in the Premier League table after picking up seven points from a possible nine so far this season.

Saturday's 3-1 victory away to much-fancied Brighton was a hugely impressive result for West Ham, having won by the same scoreline at home to Chelsea in the previous fixture, and things appear to be heading in the right direction.

While losing Declan Rice to Arsenal was disappointing early on in the summer, the east Londoners are spending those funds extremely wisely, bringing in Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus, among other signings.

The hope is that more business will be conducted before the summer transfer window closes on Friday, though, and Sevilla striker Youssf En-Nesyri has emerged as a primary target.

Will West Ham sign Youssef En-Nesyri?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that En-Nesyri could still make a move to West Ham later this week, also providing an update on their pursuit of Ibrahim Sangare:

"It is true that En-Nesyri is one of the targets on West Ham’s transfer list for the remainder of the window. Talks are taking place to get the deal over the line but nothing is done yet as they are still negotiating while I’m writing.

"Sticking with West Ham, Sangare is a target for the Hammers but the player is on the transfer lists of many clubs, so it is not an easy one to get done at this stage."

This is another encouraging update from a West Ham perspective, with En-Nesyri someone who could make David Moyes' side even more formidable moving forward, having been a key figure for Sevilla.

The 26-year-old has scored 55 goals in 159 appearances for the La Liga, tasting Europa League glory with them twice in 2019/20 and 2022/23, not to mention netting 17 times in 61 caps for Morocco, including scoring twice at the 2022 World Cup.

Youssef En-Nesyri strengths Youssef En-Nesyri weaknesses Goals Passing Counter-attack quality Dribbling Threat from set-pieces Not great out of possession

Interestingly, Moyes has raved about En Nesyri in the past, speaking highly of him in a newspaper column during the World Cup, saying, "in Youssef En-Nesyri they have a centre forward who is an incredible good runner and gives them an outlet."

The fact that the West Ham boss singled him out suggests that he would love him at the London Stadium, and he has all the attributes to lead the line for years to come, acting as a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio.

His aforementioned goalscoring record for Sevilla shows that he can thrive in one of Europe's top league, with his international tally also outlining his pedigree, and if he ends up in a Hammers shirt, it would complete an excellent summer of transfer business, more than making up for the loss of the influential Rice.

Time is certainly running out if West Ham are to get their man, but snapping him up would be another signal of intent, with a European finish in the Premier League having to be the aim this season.