West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca will be ruled out for around two to three months with a knee injury, having recently undergone surgery, according to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport.

What's the latest West Ham injury news?

West Ham have a few injury doubts heading into Thursday's Europa Conference League clash against Gent, with Nayef Aguerd currently being assessed for an ankle injury, which he recently sustained in training.

The Hammers may be a little light on options in defence, as Angelo Ogbonna is also struggling with a back injury, which meant he was not included in the squad that faced Arsenal on Sunday, with Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer getting the nod instead.

Club insider ExWHUEmployee recently revealed that Scamacca could be out injured for a "couple of weeks", however a new update indicates the issue is a lot worse than first feared.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, who relay a statement from Policlinico Gemelli hospital in Rome, the striker is set to be out for around two to three months after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

The Italian will be unable to feature for West Ham for the remainder of the season, as he completes his rehabilitation period, and he is currently said to be 'progressing satisfactorily' following the operation.

Will West Ham miss Gianluca Scamacca?

David Moyes has raised concerns about the forward this season, claiming that his "physical data" was not good enough to merit regular game time, however he has managed to impress intermittently.

In 27 appearances in all competitions, the "superb" 24-year-old has weighed in with eight goals, scoring in his last Premier League start prior to his knee injury, in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United back in January.

Although he has not set the world alight in his first season at the London Stadium, the £90k-per-week marksman would be a nice option for Moyes to have at this stage of the season, particularly considering Danny Ings has struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, while Michail Antonio is without a goal in his last four Premier League games.

As such, it will be very disappointing news that Scamacca is unavailable for the remainder of the campaign, and the manager will be hoping that his current attacking options will be able to steer them clear of the relegation zone as we approach the end of the season.