West Ham are interested in signing Porto winger Goncalo Borges before the end of the summer transfer window, but face competition for his signature from another Premier League club.

The Hammers' season got off to a satisfactory start last weekend, following a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth. Granted, it was frustrating not to take all three points after taking the lead on the south coast, but the result was still perfectly fine.

It has been an up-and-down summer at the London Stadium when it comes to transfers, with Declan Rice a high-profile departee, having moved to Arsenal in a big-money move. On the plus side, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have come in from Ajax and Southampton respectively, filling the void left by the Englishman in the process.

The hope is that there is more business to come at West Ham in the coming weeks, though, giving David Moyes the best possible opportunity to kick on in the Premier League. While last season's UEFA Europa Conference League success was truly memorable, their 14th-place finish in the league was a big disappointment.

It looks as though the Hammers are now eyeing up another signing in that attacking third of the pitch, according to a fresh update.

Writing on Twitter X, Romano claimed that Borges is wanted by West Ham in the summer transfer window, but Everton are also providing competition:

"West Ham and Everton are interested in Porto winger Gonçalo Borges as deal for final days of the transfer window. 2001 born winger, attracting interest as could be on the move."

There is no doubt that West Ham could do with more attacking reinforcements this summer, having been a little goal-shy in the Premier League last term, only scoring 42 times in 38 matches.

There is arguably a little too much onus on Jarrod Bowen to provide the spark out wide, as he showed by finding the net at Bournemouth last Saturday, but in Borges, the Hammers could have an intriguing young option to bring in.

At just 22 years of age, the Porto man does admittedly only have 23 appearances to his name for his current club, not scoring and assisting in that time, but he is a raw talent who could thrive under Moyes, should the Hammers manager believe he can get the best out of him.

For Porto's B team, Borges registered 19 goal contributions (11 goals and eights assists) in 78 appearances, and he has been capped at international level for Portugal for the Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-21s.

The Portuguese starlet wouldn't come in as a definite starter for West Ham, considering his lack of senior experience to date, but squad depth is absolutely vital moving forward, and he is someone whose attacking threat off the substitutes' bench could be a potent weapon.

Borges will hopefully continue to mature as a player at the same time, gradually becoming more of a key man, and if the Hammers can pip Everton to his signature, it will show that they are a more exciting proposition than the clubs around them.