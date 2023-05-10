West Ham United are ready to check whether Graham Potter would be interested in replacing David Moyes as manager at the end of the season, according to a report from The Telegraph.

What's the latest West Ham manager news?

Journalist Matt Law has recently claimed Moyes may still be in charge next season, and he could give his chances a "huge boost" by winning the Europa Conference League, with the first leg of the semi-final against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

The Scot has almost certainly guided the Hammers to Premier League safety, after the 1-0 victory against Manchester United, but the club's hierarchy could still look at replacing him, with Rafa Benitez reportedly of interest.

The West Ham hierarchy are said to have held talks with Paulo Fonseca, while they were linked with a move for Potter as far back as February, when he was still in charge of Chelsea, and they could now be set to make first contact with the 47-year-old.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the Irons are ready to make a tentative approach to the former Chelsea boss, should they opt to replace their current manager at the end of the season, but it is by no means guaranteed they part ways with the 60-year-old.

The Hammers have not yet ruled out starting next season with Moyes at the helm, despite the fact he has been on the brink of the sack multiple times this season. Failure to get past Alkmaar would put his position in jeopardy, but the former Everton boss is regarded behind-the-scenes as one of West Ham's most successful modern-day managers.

Should West Ham replace Moyes with Potter?

It would feel a little harsh to replace the Irons manager if they go on to win the Conference League, which would grant Europa League qualification for next season, but if they do not, Potter could be an excellent appointment.

Moyes himself has spoken highly of the Englishman, hailing him as an "exceptional manager", and he did a fantastic job at Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving the club in their highest ever position, and laying the groundwork for Roberto De Zerbi.

Of course, it did not work out for the Solihull-born coach at Stamford Bridge, being sacked after six months in charge, but his success at Brighton indicates he would be able to get West Ham competing near the top of the Premier League table once again.