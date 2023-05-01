West Ham are battling with numerous other Premier League clubs for the signing of Strasbourg attacker Habib Diallo, according to a new transfer report.

Is Diallo having a good season?

The £19,000-a-week forward is enjoying a standout season for his current club, scoring 17 goals in 27 Ligue 1 starts, meaning only Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David, Alexandre Lacazette and Folarin Balogun have scored more in the competition.

Diallo's performances are likely to be alerting plenty of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with a move to the Premier League certainly in the offing.

West Ham need to have a productive time of things in the transfer market after a disappointing season, with relegation still not officially avoided, even though it is now highly unlikely. A new attacker is a must, considering the Hammers have only scored 37 times in 33 league outings, which is where the Strasbourg ace comes into play.

Could Diallo join West Ham this summer?

According to Football Insider, West Ham are actually one of six Premier League clubs are who interested in signing Diallo at the end of the season. Also joining them in the race are Leeds United, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Burnley, who have just been promoted from the Championship, so are counted as one of the six.

They have all reportedly sent scouts to watch the 27-year-old in action, and it is stated that "Strasbourg understand it will be incredibly difficult to keep hold of the striker and are therefore resigned to losing him if appropriate offers arrive in the summer transfer window."

Diallo could be exactly what West Ham are looking for this summer - someone who can be a reliable source of goals week in, week out, considering their top scorers in the league this season are Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma, all of whom have netted on just five occasions.

At 27, he is at a good age, in terms of being both experienced at the top level but also having played of years in his prime ahead of him. He has three goals in 16 caps for a talented Senegal side, further highlighting his pedigree, and he has even played on the right-hand side once this season, showing that he could also be a versatile option for West Ham.

Diallo only has two years remaining on his current Strasbourg deal, so they may feel that now is a good time to receive a lot of money for his services, so it could just be a case of the Hammers trying to fend off their rivals.