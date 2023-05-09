West Ham manager David Moyes could still potentially be in charge next season, according to a fresh claim from reliable journalist Matt Law.

Is Moyes under pressure at West Ham?

The Hammers have had a disappointing season overall, and while their form has picked up a little of late - they beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday - they are still set to finish lower than many expected in the Premier League. For that reason, Moyes has found himself under pressure as manager, with the fanbase divided over whether he is the right man to take the club forward or not.

This recent run of form is certainly helping silence some of the Scot's detractors, but there is a feeling that a change could be required in the summer, in order for West Ham to be more of an attacking force next season. That being said, Moyes has a chance to win silverware in the coming weeks, with the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar arriving on Thursday.

Could Moyes remain in charge?

Taking to Twitter, The Telegraph's Law provided an update on Moyes' future, admitting that the idea of him still being West Ham boss next season is not out of the question:

"West Ham haven’t yet ruled out David Moyes starting next season as manager and winning the Conference League would give his hopes of doing so a huge boost."

This is an interesting update, and one will likely prove divisive among West Ham fans, given Moyes' aforementioned reputation among them currently. Should he go all the way in the Conference League, it would certainly make it hard for the owners to sack him, especially considering how few trophies West Ham have won in the modern era.

It could ultimately come down to that competition, with Premier League safety now all but guaranteed, and if the Hammers fall short in it, it would give them more of an excuse to make a managerial change in the summer. A younger boss with new ideas is certainly something that many want to see at the London Stadium, but Moyes has displayed his battling qualities in recent months, going from looking like a certain sacking to now hanging on to his job impressively.

These next few matches feel huge when it comes to his future, so it will be fascinating to see how the team performs in them, as Moyes desperately looks to stay in the job.