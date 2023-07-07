West Ham still have a good chance of signing Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer, according to a key update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Harvey Barnes off to West Ham this summer?

The Hammers are hopefully in the process of having an excellent summer in the transfer market, with last season a disappointing one in the Premier League, even though UEFA Europa Conference League glory was so memorable secured.

It is essential that a number of new faces arrive, in order to freshen up the squad, and the vast amount of money received through the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal will surely generate more funds for incomings.

One player who has been linked with a move to West Ham a number of times in recent months is Barnes, who looks almost certain to leave Leicester sooner rather than later, following their relegation to the Championship back in May. The £40,000-a-week winger scored 13 times for the Foxes in the league in 2022/23, despite their struggles as a team, and it would be a big surprise if he wasn't representing a top-flight team next term.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Englishman's current situation, as West Ham look to get a significant piece of business over the line.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to West Ham?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that there is still plenty of work to do regarding West Ham's pursuit of Barnes, but generally spoke positively about the moving coming to fruition:

"I think very quickly we'll start to see that move forward very quickly in terms of finding out how much he will cost and whether he's willing to commit to a move to a club like West Ham, or whether he's looking to keep his options open for a little bit longer."

Barnes really could be such an ideal signing for West Ham ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the one-time capped England international ticking so many boxes as an addition.

At 25, he is at a real sweet spot in his career, possessing plenty of experience but also have so many years ahead of him, and he has now racked up 35 goals and 25 assists in the Premier League, highlighting the productivity he could bring in the final third at the London Stadium.

Barnes' pace and directness have arguably been lacking at West Ham of late, and he would represent a different type of player than someone like Said Benrahma, for example, offering more runs in behind and stretching opponents in the process.

The Leicester star has been hailed as "unbelievable" by iconic Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, which is no mean feat, and if the Hammers can beat other clubs to his signature, it would feel like a statement signing for them before the campaign gets underway.

Newcastle are believed to be right in the mix, though, and their guarantee of Champions League football could understandably turn Barnes' head, but West Ham must do all they can to get their man this summer, ensuring he is part of a major squad build in the process.