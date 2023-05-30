West Ham are "interested" in signing Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison in the summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Has Harrison shone for Leeds this season?

The 26-year-old has suffered the pain of relegation from the Premier League with the Whites this season, following a bitterly disappointing campaign. It means they are back in the Championship after three years in the top flight, with a number of key players now likely to move on.

Harrison could be one of them, having again been an important figure during the campaign, doing his best to ensure Leeds avoided the drop. The £50,000-a-week winger scored five goals and got seven assists in the league, which was a solid return, but he ultimately couldn't do enough in the end.

The Englishman's current Whites deal doesn't expire until well into the future, in the summer of 2028, but it is likely that he won't want to be playing Championship football next season, so an exit from Elland Road has to be expected.

Could Harrison make the move to West Ham?

Taking to Twitter, talkSPORT claimed that West Ham are keen on snapping up Harrison once the summer window arrives, with Aston Villa providing competition for his signature:

"BREAKING: #LUFC are preparing for the departure of Jack Harrison after their relegation from the Premier League. #WHUFC and #AVFC are among the club's interested in signing him - talkSPORT sources understand."

Harrison, who scored a hat-trick at the London Stadium last year, has the ability to be a really shrewd signing by West Ham this summer, coming in as someone who could strengthen the depth within the squad in an instant. He now has proven Premier League experience over the past three seasons, scoring 21 times and registering 16 assists in the competition, and he can thrive both out wide and in an attacking midfield role, with his versatility an added bonus.

The Leeds man has been hailed as "absolutely superb" by YouTuber Conor McMilligan in the past, and at 26, he is both experienced and still relatively young at the same time, which could be the perfect combination, allowing him to come in on a long-term contract and not risk falling away and drifting past his best.

Harrison may well be tempted to jump at the chance to join West Ham - Villa do have European football, however, which could be an issue for the Hammers - allowing him to remain in the Premier League and continue his development.