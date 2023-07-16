West Ham United are now ready to test Harry Maguire's resolve to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United, with the centre-back high up on David Moyes' list of centre-back targets, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Is Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United?

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Maguire may seek pastures new this summer, despite the fact Erik ten Hag may want to keep hold of him as a back-up option, recently saying:

"Obviously, ten Hag's perspective is that Maguire is going to get diminished game-time, but he is valued as a leader at the football club. Maguire may look to go elsewhere because he has to start thinking about the Euros and, ultimately, the long-term England game-time."

There have been several Premier League clubs linked with moves for the England international, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and Sheffield United recently being named as potential suitors by transfer insider Dean Jones.

Jones also details that £35m could be enough to seal a deal for the centre-back, although some of his sources believe that Man United will ot be able to receive that figure, so they may have to consider selling him for a lower fee.

According to a report from The Telegraph, West Ham are now ready to test the defender's resolve to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez now above him in the pecking order.

The Englishman believes he can force his way back into the Man United starting XI, and he is currently happy at the club, but he is now emerging as one of Moyes' top targets to bolster the centre-back area.

The offer of first-team football would give the 30-year-old a huge decision to make ahead of the European Championships next summer, with the Hammers looking to bring him in on loan at this stage, rather than on a permanent basis.

How good is Harry Maguire?

The Man United defender, hailed as "fantastic" by former teammate David de Gea earlier this year, has received heavy criticism over the past few years, and he has admitted he has found it difficult to ignore the critics at times, but a lot of it has been unwarranted, given the level of some of his performances.

At the 2022 World Cup with England, the former Leicester City man averaged a 7.34 SofaScore match rating, the second-highest figure in the squad, showcasing that he is still very capable of competing at the top level.

The Sheffield-born centre-back only received limited game time for the Red Devils last season, making a total of 16 Premier League appearances, but he did impress at times, ranking in the 88th percentile for aerials won per 90, and the 89th percentile for blocks in the past year.

A move to the London Stadium could be exactly what Maguire needs to reignite his career, particularly if he wants to keep his place in the England team for next summer's Euros, and West Ham should undoubtedly pursue a deal. However, a loan move is probably wise, as it may be difficult to match the defender's £200k-per-week wages if he is signed on a permanent basis.