Highlights West Ham United are still interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United despite a rejected £30m bid.

A loan offer may be the best option for West Ham as Maguire could find it difficult to agree to a permanent exit.

Maguire, although struggling at United, is still considered an impressive centre-back and could benefit from playing regularly at West Ham.

West Ham United have been seen as a potential destination for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire this summer and now a big update has emerged.

How old is Harry Maguire?

The England international is now 30 years of age and has completely fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof all ahead of him in the defensive pecking order.

In truth, Maguire has never fully impressed ever since joining United from Leicester City back in 2019, and it has become increasingly clear under Erik ten Hag that the manager sees no future for him at the club.

West Ham have emerged as the front-runners to sign the defender before the end of the summer transfer window, with the Hammers looking for further reinforcements at the back. The player himself looks to be holding firm and wanting to battle for his place at Old Trafford, however, making for a frustrating situation for both clubs.

Will West Ham sign Harry Maguire?

According to a new update from 90min, West Ham are still eyeing a move for Maguire this summer after a £30m bid was rejected, as his time at United potentially still has a chance of coming to an end:

"West Ham United have not fully given up on signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United, 90min understands. The Hammers agreed a £30m fee with United earlier in the month, offering Maguire the chance to revive his stalling Premier League career with a move to the London Stadium."

The report goes on to add that the Hammers now "may look to engage United with a loan offer, knowing that the 30-year-old may still find it difficult to agree a permanent exit", which could end up being the best they can hope for this summer.

While a permanent move for Maguire would be more ideal, in terms of nailing him down to a long-term deal, having him for this season and seeing how he performs is still a solid alternative.

For all of his struggles in a United shirt, the former Leicester man is still an impressive centre-back on his day, recently enjoying a good 2022 World Cup campaign with England, where he started all five matches in the tournament and averaged three aerial duel wins per game, helping his country reach the quarter-finals.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has described Maguire as "brilliant" in the recent past, as he talked up his partnership at the back with Manchester City's John Stones, and he could be a strong signing for West Ham over the next three or four years, turning his career around and benefiting from playing more regularly at the London Stadium.

There is still a reason why United signed him for such big money when they did, and while it could be argued that his very best days are now behind him, he is someone who could thrive under David Moyes, not necessarily having to worry about his lack of pace as much, with West Ham not adopting such a high line as the Red Devils do week in, week out.