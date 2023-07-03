West Ham are believed to be closing in on the signing of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to West Ham?

The winger suffered a demoralising season with Leicester, suffering relegation from the Premier League, which few expected last August, given the quality that they possess in their squad.

As soon as the Foxes were sent into the Championship, it became immediately clear that various key players would move on this summer, whether it be James Maddison or Youri Tielemans, who have since joined Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively.

Barnes is another who falls into that category, having become a formidable wide player over the years and surely not even entertaining the thought of playing in the Championship next season, considering he has now won one cap for England.

West Ham have emerged as the front-runners to snap up the £40,000-a-week attacker before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, and another update further suggests that he will be plying his trade at the London Stadium in the near future.

According to Calciomercato [via West Ham Zone], the Hammers are now close to agreeing a move for Barnes, in what would be a significant piece of transfer business for them this summer:

"West Ham are getting closer to Leicester’s Harvey Barnes. [They have] beat the competition from Newcastle and Aston Villa."

The report apparently believes this is a replacement for the outgoing Gianluca Scamacca, although that is open for debate considering the Italian is more of an out and out number nine.

Is Barnes a good signing for West Ham?

Barnes has the potential to be an excellent signing for West Ham, bringing with him a combination pace, power, end product and a strong work ethic.

The 25-year-old has scored 45 goals and registered 32 assists in a Leicester shirt, including an impressive 13 strikes in the Premier League last season, despite Leicester's struggles, showing what a consistent player he is.

Barnes is at a brilliant age to come in and hit the ground running but still with years ahead of him, potentially only now approaching his prime. He has been described as "unbelievable" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the past, which is high praise from one of the standout coaches of his generation.

Barnes could be exactly what West Ham are after, in terms of an attacking spark out wide, providing the goal threat that was too often lacking last season, as David Moyes' side scored just 42 goals in 38 league games, but we still feel they will need a new centre-forward too, as he is not a like-for-like with Scamacca.

The player himself will surely jump at the chance to get straight back into the Premier League, so it looks like an excellent fit for all parties.