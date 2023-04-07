West Ham United fans may not remember Havard Nordtveit fondly but the Norway international did make the club a significant profit, and his career since leaving the club suggests that the Hammers did phenomenally well to sell him for £8m.

How did Havard Nordtveit perform at West Ham?

West Ham confirmed the signing of the centre-back in May 2016, as he agreed to join on a free transfer ahead of his contract expiry at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Considering he had contributed four goals and one assist in 31 Bundesliga appearances the season prior, averaging a strong 6.96 rating from WhoScored for his performances, it was easy to see why the Hammers were anxious to bring him in, especially without a transfer fee.

Nordtveit arrived with plenty of experience of playing at the top level with both Norway and Monchengladbach, having helped Die Fohlen to a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga in the 2015/16 campaign, while also featuring regularly for them in the Champions League stages.

Unfortunately, his time at West Ham proved to be far less successful, as he averaged a shocking 6.46 rating from WhoScored across just 16 Premier League appearances in the 2016/17 season, which unsurprisingly saw him moved on in the summer.

When discussing some of the worst players to ever feature for the Hammers in 2022, journalist Alan Rzepa went as far as to suggest that Nordtveit was "considerably worse than Diop," who also failed to win many fans with his performances in his last few seasons at the London Stadium.

Where is Havard Nordtveit now?

West Ham somehow managed to sell the defender to Hoffenheim for £8m, which was incredible business considering they brought him in for free the summer before, and his performances back in the Bundesliga suggested that the Hammers got the better end of the stick.

In five seasons with Die Kraichgauer, he accumulated just 74 appearances, while a return to England on loan with Fulham also didn't go to plan, as he featured just five times in the Premier League for the Cottagers as they were relegated from the top flight.

Therefore, it was no surprise when Nordtveit was released by Hoffenheim last summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Since then, he was only able to find a new club in his native Norway late last month, as he signed for Skjold IL.

Despite being just 32, Nordtveit's market value has completely fallen off a cliff since his West Ham exit, with Football Transfers now valuing him at just €200k (£175k).

That simply reinforces just how well the Hammers did to sell him, even if he was a disaster in his one-year stay at the club.