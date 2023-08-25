West Ham United have shown an interest in signing PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and a new update is an exciting one for Hammers supporters.

Will Ibrahim Sangare leave PSV?

The 25-year-old has become a key man for the Eredivisie giants since joining from Toulouse back in 2020, impressing with his box-to-box ability in the middle of the park.

Sangare has made 139 appearances for PSV to date, scoring 15 goals and registering 10 assists, and he has also been an important figure at international level, winning 31 caps for the Ivory Coast and netting nine times along the way for good measure.

There appears to be a chance that the midfielder will leave his current club before the end of the summer transfer window, however, with a move to the Premier League not out of the question. Nottingham Forest are believed to have submitted a £21.3m bid to sign him on a loan-to-buy basis, while Liverpool have even been linked with a move for him earlier this month.

West Ham have also been mentioned as potential suitors this year and now a fresh update has emerged, suggesting their interest hasn't gone away yet.

The Hammers are also looking to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, so it looks as if a double swoop in te Netherlands could be on the cards.

Do West Ham want to sign Ibrahim Sangare?

According to a new update from Football Insider, West Ham are in the conversation to rival Forest for the signing of Sangare, showing an interest in sealing a late-summer move by making an enquiry.

"West Ham have made an enquiry for PSV Eindhoven star Ibrahim Sangare, sources have told Football Insider. Nottingham Forest have been leading the chase for the midfield anchorman, who has a £32million release clause in his contract.

"Football Insider exclusively revealed on Thursday (23rd August) that Forest have not activated that clause and have instead offered to take the player, 25, on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy set at £21.3m.

"That has opened the door for West Ham to make a move, and they have been in contact with the Dutch club about a potential deal."

West Ham are doing some impressive business after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal, and Sangare could be another really strong signing, having been hailed as a "great player" by former Ajax and PSV coach Aad de Mos.

The Ivorian could help fill the void left by Rice, with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse already arriving in that area of the pitch, with three signings there arguably making them stronger overall.

Sangare is a midfielder who can do it all, averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.6 clearances per game in the Eredivisie last season and also completing 84.3% of his passes, and he could be a long-term addition at the London Stadium in what is proving to be an increasingly positive summer transfer window.

The interest from Forest does have the potential to scupper any deal, however, considering they have reportedly already bid for him, but the lure of joining a team who arguably have loftier ambitions and can offer European football may sway the midfielder's thinking over the next few days.