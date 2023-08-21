Highlights West Ham are interested in signing Rennes winger Jeremy Doku in the summer transfer window and have made their first offer for him.

A report has revealed whether their offer has a chance of being accepted.

Manchester City are also chasing the Belgian sensation.

West Ham are interested in signing Rennes winger Jeremy Doku in the summer transfer window, but there has now been a significant update in the saga.

What's going on with Jeremy Doku?

The Hammers have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season, silencing the doubters who thought they could struggle after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal.

A decent 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth on the opening weekend was followed up by Sunday's memorable 3-1 victory at home to Chelsea, as a 10-man West Ham side battled their way to all three points against their London rivals.

While things appear to be going swimmingly for the reigning UEFA Europa Conference League holders, that doesn't mean that further signings don't need to be made this summer. The likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez immediately look like strong additions, but they could always look for reinforcements in wide attacking areas.

One player who West Ham are reportedly eyeing up is Doku, who is an exciting young wide man with 14 caps to his name for a talented Belgium squad. Now, it looks as though they really are pushing hard to get a deal over the line, but it's going to be difficult.

What's the latest on Jeremy Doku to West Ham?

According to Foot Mercato, the Hammers have tabled their first offer for Doku this summer, as they aim to bring him in before the end of the transfer window. Rennes are expected to turn down the bid, however, as they look for a figure of around £50m.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are closing in on a deal for the winger, as per Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the treble winners are "advancing" and discussing a fee closer to what Rennes want.

The amount that West Ham have bid appears to be undisclosed, but it seems clear that they are going to have to increase it if they want to get their man ahead of Pep Guardiola's side.

Doku is such an exciting young talent, so the idea of him in a Hammers shirt is hugely exciting, considering Kylian Mbappe is an admirer of his, once saying, "in five years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power."

For Rennes, the Belgian has scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in 92 appearances, which is a solid return for such a young player, and he should only become more ruthless in the final third as he matures as a footballer, becoming more consistent with his end product.

Doku is exactly what West Ham are missing currently, in terms of an electric wide player with pace and unpredictability in his locker, with Said Benrahma sensational on his day but not consistent enough.

Arguably at his best on the right-hand side, though, he could provide competition for both Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, allowing the manager to keep all his attacking options fresh throughout four competitions.

It may not be easy to get a deal over the line, but the fact that West Ham have seemingly bid for him suggests that there interest is very real and the hope is that a second offer is tabled as soon as possible.