Highlights West Ham United are making progress in their attempts to sign Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has a strong record in the Premier League, scoring 29 goals and providing 17 assists in 182 appearances.

Lingard impressed during his loan spell at West Ham last season, but there may be concerns.

West Ham United have now made progress in their bid to bring Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

The Hammers could be set for a fairly lively transfer deadline day, with 90min journalist Graeme Bailey revealing they are in the market for a number of players, saying: "West Ham working on a few things today if they can, but they are pretty happy with business so far.

"A winger is something they would like but initial offer for Juventus' Filip Kostic turned down whilst they also asked about Samuel Iling-Junior.

Bailey also added: "They would like a striker but their efforts for Brazilians Yuri Alberto, Pedro and Marcos Leonardo look tough. Divock Origi is someone David Moyes does like."

The Evening Standard reports that Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike is also of interest to David Moyes' side, but at this stage, he is looking more likely to complete a move to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, with talks currently ongoing.

Even so, the Irons have no shortage of attacking targets, with reinforcements near the top end of the pitch clearly a priority for Moyes, and there is now a growing opportunity for the manager to bring one of his former players back to the London Stadium.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sheth has now indicated that West Ham are closing in on a move for Lingard following talks - and the move can be completed after the transfer deadline, as the attacking midfielder is a free agent.

When asked whether the Hammers are exploring a move for the 30-year-old, the Sky Sports reporter said: “One hundred per cent, yes. He has been training with the first-team squad for the last month now we think.

“And it was primarily to keep his fitness up. But it's [the move] starting to develop now. And we're told initial talks have taken place between West Ham United and Lingard’s representatives about a short-term deal.

“But as you mentioned it can happen after the window because he is a free agent. So he's not tied down to the deadline of this Friday at 11 o'clock and he can move next week.”

How many Premier League goals has Jesse Lingard scored?

The Englishman is very experienced in the Premier League, making a total of 182 appearances in the competition, during which time he has weighed in with 29 goals and 17 assists across spells with Manchester United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Hammers fans will be well aware of how talented their former player is, given that he shone during a loan spell at the London Stadium in the 2020-21 season, picking up nine goals and five assists in 16 performances.

Lauded as "fantastic" and "excellent at West Ham" by Wayne Rooney, the Warrington-born midfielder is clearly a top player on his day, but there may be some justified concerns about bringing him back.

Lingard was released by Forest for good reason, with the former England ace failing to record a single goal or assist in 17 Premier League appearances, so he will need to seriously up his game if he is going to break into the first team at West Ham.